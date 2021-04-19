Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,237 new cases, 32 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,237 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,173,138.

On Sunday, over 82,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,173,138 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 4,237

Sunday: 6,834

Saturday: 6,323

Friday: 7,296

Thursday: 6,762

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 65,712 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 10.84% were positive.

Sunday: 10.84%

Saturday: 10.03%

Friday: 8.73%

Thursday: 8.53%

Wednesday: 7.90%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.90% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 7.90%

Saturday: 8.68%

Friday: 6.88%

Thursday: 6.83%

Wednesday: 6.66%

New Florida resident deaths (34,471 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 32 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,471. The total of non-resident deaths is 671.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 32

Saturday: 35

Friday: 74

Thursday: 92

Wednesday: 74

New hospitalizations (88,274 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 61

Sunday: 83

Saturday: 187

Friday: 201

Thursday: 219

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,069,752 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,585,938 have received their full two-dose series, and 527,118 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,956,696 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 53,311

Sunday: 82,425

Saturday: 110,157

Friday: 123,984

Thursday: 115,139

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 130,329

Deaths: 1,660

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76,792

Deaths: 1,579

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,472

Deaths: 806

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,938

Deaths: 652

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,145

Deaths: 719

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,084

Deaths: 1,283

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,241

Deaths: 448

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,136

Deaths: 338

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,718

Deaths: 434

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,020

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.