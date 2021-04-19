Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,237 new cases, 32 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,237 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,173,138.
On Sunday, over 82,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,173,138 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 4,237
- Sunday: 6,834
- Saturday: 6,323
- Friday: 7,296
- Thursday: 6,762
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 65,712 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 10.84% were positive.
- Sunday: 10.84%
- Saturday: 10.03%
- Friday: 8.73%
- Thursday: 8.53%
- Wednesday: 7.90%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.90% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 7.90%
- Saturday: 8.68%
- Friday: 6.88%
- Thursday: 6.83%
- Wednesday: 6.66%
New Florida resident deaths (34,471 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 32 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,471. The total of non-resident deaths is 671.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 32
- Saturday: 35
- Friday: 74
- Thursday: 92
- Wednesday: 74
New hospitalizations (88,274 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 61
- Sunday: 83
- Saturday: 187
- Friday: 201
- Thursday: 219
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,069,752 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,585,938 have received their full two-dose series, and 527,118 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,956,696 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Monday: 53,311
- Sunday: 82,425
- Saturday: 110,157
- Friday: 123,984
- Thursday: 115,139
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 130,329
Deaths: 1,660
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 76,792
Deaths: 1,579
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,472
Deaths: 806
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,938
Deaths: 652
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,145
Deaths: 719
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 65,084
Deaths: 1,283
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,241
Deaths: 448
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,136
Deaths: 338
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,718
Deaths: 434
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,020
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.