Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,165 new cases, 71 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,165 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,262,598.
On Thursday, over 48,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,262,598 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 4,165
- Thursday: 4,504
- Wednesday: 4,394
- Tuesday: 3,682
- Monday: 3,075
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 111,951 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.04% were positive.
- Thursday: 6.04%
- Wednesday: 6.38%
- Tuesday: 6.81%
- Monday: 8.09%
- Sunday: 8.72%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.70% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 4.70%
- Wednesday: 4.99%
- Tuesday: 5.16%
- Monday: 6.11%
- Sunday: 6.14%
New Florida resident deaths (35,635 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 86 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,549. The total of non-resident deaths is 711.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 86
- Thursday: 71
- Wednesday: 79
- Tuesday: 92
- Monday: 39
New hospitalizations (91,848 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 196
- Thursday: 227
- Wednesday: 256
- Tuesday: 280
- Monday: 66
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,149,171 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,780,865 have received their full two-dose series, and 603,646 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,368,306 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Friday: 48,019
- Thursday: 64,110
- Wednesday: 77,687
- Tuesday: 44,077
- Monday: 21,286
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 137,651
Deaths: 1,737
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 79,657
Deaths: 1,624
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,808
Deaths: 822
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,711
Deaths: 674
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,431
Deaths: 759
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,800
Deaths: 1,332
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,001
Deaths: 464
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,551
Deaths: 356
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,118
Deaths: 445
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,145
Deaths: 43
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.