Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,165 new cases, 71 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,165 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,262,598.

On Thursday, over 48,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,262,598 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 4,165

Thursday: 4,504

Wednesday: 4,394

Tuesday: 3,682

Monday: 3,075

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 111,951 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.04% were positive.

Thursday: 6.04%

Wednesday: 6.38%

Tuesday: 6.81%

Monday: 8.09%

Sunday: 8.72%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.70% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 4.70%

Wednesday: 4.99%

Tuesday: 5.16%

Monday: 6.11%

Sunday: 6.14%

New Florida resident deaths (35,635 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 86 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,549. The total of non-resident deaths is 711.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 86

Thursday: 71

Wednesday: 79

Tuesday: 92

Monday: 39

New hospitalizations (91,848 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 196

Thursday: 227

Wednesday: 256

Tuesday: 280

Monday: 66

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,149,171 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,780,865 have received their full two-dose series, and 603,646 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,368,306 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 48,019

Thursday: 64,110

Wednesday: 77,687

Tuesday: 44,077

Monday: 21,286

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 137,651

Deaths: 1,737

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,657

Deaths: 1,624

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,808

Deaths: 822

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,711

Deaths: 674

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,431

Deaths: 759

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,800

Deaths: 1,332

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,001

Deaths: 464

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,551

Deaths: 356

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,118

Deaths: 445

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,145

Deaths: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.