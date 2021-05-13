Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,064 new cases, 47 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,064 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,282,613.
On Thursday, over 39,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,282,613 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 4,064
- Wednesday: 3,184
- Tuesday: 3,263
- Monday: 2,296
- Sunday: 3,231
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 111,675 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 5.56% were positive.
- Wednesday: 5.56%
- Tuesday: 5.73%
- Monday: 6.51%
- Sunday: 7.31%
- Saturday: 7.33%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.41% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 4.41%
- Tuesday: 4.55%
- Monday: 5.00%
- Sunday: 5.01%
- Saturday: 5.32%
New Florida resident deaths (35,929 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 47 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,882. The total of non-resident deaths is 719.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 47
- Wednesday: 51
- Tuesday: 42
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 31
New hospitalizations (92,742 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 188
- Wednesday: 206
- Tuesday: 223
- Monday: 39
- Sunday: 63
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,436,587 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,669,198 have received their full two-dose series, and 658,625 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,108,764 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 39,335
- Wednesday: 46,295
- Tuesday: 39,558
- Monday: 45,583
- Sunday: 62,146
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 139,297
Deaths: 1,751
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 80,271
Deaths: 1,638
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,104
Deaths: 827
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,110
Deaths: 679
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,921
Deaths: 768
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 69,532
Deaths: 1,339
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,190
Deaths: 469
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,634
Deaths: 358
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,204
Deaths: 451
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,187
Deaths: 44
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.