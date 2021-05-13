Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,064 new cases, 47 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,064 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,282,613.

On Thursday, over 39,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,282,613 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 4,064

Wednesday: 3,184

Tuesday: 3,263

Monday: 2,296

Sunday: 3,231

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 111,675 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 5.56% were positive.

Wednesday: 5.56%

Tuesday: 5.73%

Monday: 6.51%

Sunday: 7.31%

Saturday: 7.33%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.41% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 4.41%

Tuesday: 4.55%

Monday: 5.00%

Sunday: 5.01%

Saturday: 5.32%

New Florida resident deaths (35,929 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 47 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,882. The total of non-resident deaths is 719.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 47

Wednesday: 51

Tuesday: 42

Monday: 58

Sunday: 31

New hospitalizations (92,742 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 188

Wednesday: 206

Tuesday: 223

Monday: 39

Sunday: 63

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,436,587 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,669,198 have received their full two-dose series, and 658,625 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,108,764 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 39,335

Wednesday: 46,295

Tuesday: 39,558

Monday: 45,583

Sunday: 62,146

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 139,297

Deaths: 1,751

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,271

Deaths: 1,638

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,104

Deaths: 827

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,110

Deaths: 679

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,921

Deaths: 768

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,532

Deaths: 1,339

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,190

Deaths: 469

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,634

Deaths: 358

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,204

Deaths: 451

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,187

Deaths: 44

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.