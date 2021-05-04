Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,682 new cases, 92 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,682 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,249,535.

On Monday, over 44,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,249,535 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 3,682

Monday: 3,075

Sunday: 3,841

Saturday: 5,419

Friday: 5,306

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 74,046 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.09% were positive.

Monday: 8.09%

Sunday: 8.72%

Saturday: 8.08%

Friday: 7.47%

Thursday: 7.00%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.11% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.11%

Sunday: 6.14%

Saturday: 5.87%

Friday: 5.70%

Thursday: 5.66%

New Florida resident deaths (35,399 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 92 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,399. The total of non-resident deaths is 703.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 92

Monday: 39

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 78

Friday: 77

New hospitalizations (91,169 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 280

Monday: 66

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 257

Friday: 227

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,959,355 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,856,503 have received their full two-dose series, and 563,975 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,538,877 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 44,077

Monday: 21,286

Sunday: 28,692

Saturday: 56,620

Friday: 68,060

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 136,507

Deaths: 1,713

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,236

Deaths: 1,618

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,599

Deaths: 812

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,428

Deaths: 668

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,088

Deaths: 745

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,224

Deaths: 1,319

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,880

Deaths: 461

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,495

Deaths: 351

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,052

Deaths: 445

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,125

Deaths: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.