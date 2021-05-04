Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,682 new cases, 92 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,682 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,249,535.
On Monday, over 44,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,249,535 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 3,682
- Monday: 3,075
- Sunday: 3,841
- Saturday: 5,419
- Friday: 5,306
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 74,046 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.09% were positive.
- Monday: 8.09%
- Sunday: 8.72%
- Saturday: 8.08%
- Friday: 7.47%
- Thursday: 7.00%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.11% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.11%
- Sunday: 6.14%
- Saturday: 5.87%
- Friday: 5.70%
- Thursday: 5.66%
New Florida resident deaths (35,399 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 92 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,399. The total of non-resident deaths is 703.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 92
- Monday: 39
- Sunday: 29
- Saturday: 78
- Friday: 77
New hospitalizations (91,169 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 280
- Monday: 66
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 257
- Friday: 227
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,959,355 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,856,503 have received their full two-dose series, and 563,975 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,538,877 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Tuesday: 44,077
- Monday: 21,286
- Sunday: 28,692
- Saturday: 56,620
- Friday: 68,060
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 136,507
Deaths: 1,713
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 79,236
Deaths: 1,618
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,599
Deaths: 812
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,428
Deaths: 668
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,088
Deaths: 745
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,224
Deaths: 1,319
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,880
Deaths: 461
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,495
Deaths: 351
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,052
Deaths: 445
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,125
Deaths: 43
