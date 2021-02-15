Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,615 new cases, 155 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 3,615 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,830,988.

New cases reported (1,830,988 total since start of pandemic):

  • Monday: 3,615
  • Sunday: 5,436
  • Saturday: 7,515
  • Friday: 7,617
  • Thursday: 8,525

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 66,165 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 9.36% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Sunday: 9.36%
  • Saturday: 9.48%
  • Friday: 8.42%
  • Thursday: 8.07%
  • Wednesday: 7.93%
  • Tuesday: 8.57%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.83% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Sunday: 6.83%
  • Saturday: 6.97%
  • Friday: 6.44%
  • Thursday: 6.22%
  • Wednesday: 6.20%
  • Tuesday: 6.59%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,934 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 155 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,934. The total of non-resident deaths is 500.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Monday: 155
  • Sunday: 96
  • Saturday: 118
  • Friday: 183
  • Thursday: 174

New hospitalizations (76,219 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Monday: 110
  • Sunday: 118
  • Saturday: 257
  • Friday: 280
  • Thursday: 292

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,387,350 total people vaccinated):

  • Monday: 31,558
  • Sunday: 61,909
  • Saturday: 68,579
  • Friday: 59,393
  • Thursday: 55,117

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 106,661
Deaths: 1,402

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,326
Deaths: 1,372

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,011
Deaths: 676

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,384
Deaths: 547

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,744
Deaths: 602

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,573
Deaths: 1,057

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,703
Deaths: 368

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,942
Deaths: 291

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,347
Deaths: 363

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,720
Deaths: 25

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

