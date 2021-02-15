Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,615 new cases, 155 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 3,615 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,830,988.

New cases reported (1,830,988 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 3,615

Sunday: 5,436

Saturday: 7,515

Friday: 7,617

Thursday: 8,525

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 66,165 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 9.36% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 9.36%

Saturday: 9.48%

Friday: 8.42%

Thursday: 8.07%

Wednesday: 7.93%

Tuesday: 8.57%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.83% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 6.83%

Saturday: 6.97%

Friday: 6.44%

Thursday: 6.22%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Tuesday: 6.59%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,934 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 155 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,934. The total of non-resident deaths is 500.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 155

Sunday: 96

Saturday: 118

Friday: 183

Thursday: 174

New hospitalizations (76,219 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 110

Sunday: 118

Saturday: 257

Friday: 280

Thursday: 292

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,387,350 total people vaccinated):

Monday: 31,558

Sunday: 61,909

Saturday: 68,579

Friday: 59,393

Thursday: 55,117

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 106,661

Deaths: 1,402

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,326

Deaths: 1,372

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,011

Deaths: 676

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,384

Deaths: 547

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,744

Deaths: 602

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,573

Deaths: 1,057

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,703

Deaths: 368

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,942

Deaths: 291

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,347

Deaths: 363

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,720

Deaths: 25

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.