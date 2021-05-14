Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,590 new cases, 71 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,590 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,286,203.

On Thursday, over 44,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,286,203 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 3,590

Thursday: 4,064

Wednesday: 3,184

Tuesday: 3,263

Monday: 2,296

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 104,141 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 5.56% were positive.

Thursday: 5.24%

Wednesday: 5.56%

Tuesday: 5.73%

Monday: 6.51%

Sunday: 7.31%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.41% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 4.15%

Wednesday: 4.41%

Tuesday: 4.55%

Monday: 5.00%

Sunday: 5.01%

New Florida resident deaths (36,000 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 71 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,000. The total of non-resident deaths is 719.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 71

Thursday: 47

Wednesday: 51

Tuesday: 42

Monday: 58

New hospitalizations (92,893 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 151

Thursday: 188

Wednesday: 206

Tuesday: 223

Monday: 39

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,481,581 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,747,371 have received their full two-dose series, and 667,764 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,066,466 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 44,994

Thursday: 39,335

Wednesday: 46,295

Tuesday: 39,558

Monday: 45,583

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 139,629

Deaths: 1,757

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,352

Deaths: 1,639

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,155

Deaths: 828

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,183

Deaths: 679

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,998

Deaths: 768

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,676

Deaths: 1,340

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,226

Deaths: 470

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,649

Deaths: 358

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,245

Deaths: 451

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,194

Deaths: 44

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.