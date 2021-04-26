Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,513 new cases, 64 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,513 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,212,097.
On Sunday, over 49,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,212,097 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 3,513
- Sunday: 4,671
- Saturday: 7,411
- Friday: 5,464
- Thursday: 6,684
- Wednesday: 5,571
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 60,487 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 10.14% were positive.
- Sunday: 10.14%
- Saturday: 9.23%
- Friday: 7.90%
- Thursday: 6.98%
- Wednesday: 7.75%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.28% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 7.28%
- Saturday: 6.85%
- Friday: 6.25%
- Thursday: 5.95%
- Wednesday: 6.19%
New Florida resident deaths (34,912 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 64 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,912. The total of non-resident deaths is 688.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 64
- Saturday: 36
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 63
- Wednesday: 80
New hospitalizations (89,534 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 77
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 179
- Friday: 243
- Thursday: 206
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,562,544 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,265,698 have received their full two-dose series, and 532,789 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,764,057 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Monday: 49,719
- Sunday: 69,029
- Saturday: 73,091
- Friday: 63,673
- Thursday: 78,754
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 133,429
Deaths: 1,682
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 78,084
Deaths: 1,596
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,115
Deaths: 807
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,699
Deaths: 660
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,168
Deaths: 735
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 66,692
Deaths: 1,297
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,547
Deaths: 462
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,352
Deaths: 342
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,886
Deaths: 438
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,080
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.