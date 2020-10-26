Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,377 new cases, 5.94% positivity rate

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida recorded an additional 3,377 coronavirus cases and 20 new virus fatalities on Monday, according to the latest figure’s from the health department’s website.
The statewide case count is 782,013, while the resident death toll stands at 16,449.
New cases reported:
- Monday: 3,377
- Sunday: 2,385
- Saturday: 4,471
- Friday: 3,689
- Thursday: 5,557
- Wednesday: 2,145
- Tuesday: 3,662
Percent positive: 7.65%
The health department received 61,509 results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 7.65% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 7.65%
- Saturday: 5.98%
- Friday: 4.65%
- Thursday: 4.78%
- Wednesday: 6.97%
- Tuesday: 8.03%
- Monday: 7.69%
Percent positivity: 5.94%
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.94% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 5.94%
- Saturday: 4.71%
- Friday: 3.68%
- Thursday: 4.00%
- Wednesday: 5.62%
- Tuesday: 6.74%
- Monday: 6.17%
Florida Resident Fatalities:
The state reported 20 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Monday. The state’s resident death toll now stands at 16,449. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 20
- Sunday: 12
- Saturday: 77
- Friday: 73
- Thursday: 57
- Wednesday: 105
- Tuesday: 84
Hospitalizations (48,281 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 74
- Sunday: 80
- Saturday: 174
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 137
- Wednesday: 276
- Tuesday: 227
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 46,813
Deaths: 759
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,056
Deaths: 816
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,332
Deaths: 333
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,881
Deaths: 327
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,556
Deaths: 236
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,528
Deaths: 614
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,605
Deaths: 165
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,563
Deaths: 113
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,164
Deaths: 130
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,575
Deaths: 16
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
