Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,377 new cases, 5.94% positivity rate

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida recorded an additional 3,377 coronavirus cases and 20 new virus fatalities on Monday, according to the latest figure’s from the health department’s website.

The statewide case count is 782,013, while the resident death toll stands at 16,449.

New cases reported:

Monday: 3,377

Sunday: 2,385

Saturday: 4,471

Friday: 3,689

Thursday: 5,557

Wednesday: 2,145

Tuesday: 3,662

Percent positive: 7.65%

The health department received 61,509 results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 7.65% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 7.65%

Saturday: 5.98%

Friday: 4.65%

Thursday: 4.78%

Wednesday: 6.97%

Tuesday: 8.03%

Monday: 7.69%

Percent positivity: 5.94%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.94% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 5.94%

Saturday: 4.71%

Friday: 3.68%

Thursday: 4.00%

Wednesday: 5.62%

Tuesday: 6.74%

Monday: 6.17%

Florida Resident Fatalities:

The state reported 20 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Monday. The state’s resident death toll now stands at 16,449. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 20

Sunday: 12

Saturday: 77

Friday: 73

Thursday: 57

Wednesday: 105

Tuesday: 84

Hospitalizations (48,281 since pandemic began):

Monday: 74

Sunday: 80

Saturday: 174

Friday: 188

Thursday: 137

Wednesday: 276

Tuesday: 227

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,813

Deaths: 759

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,056

Deaths: 816

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,332

Deaths: 333

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,881

Deaths: 327

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,556

Deaths: 236

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,528

Deaths: 614

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,605

Deaths: 165

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,563

Deaths: 113

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,164

Deaths: 130

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,575

Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

