Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,374 news cases, 69 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,374 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,047,379.

New cases reported (2,047,379 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 3,374

Sunday: 4,943

Saturday: 5,883

Friday: 5,750

Thursday: 5,773

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 56,848 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 10.09% were positive.

Sunday: 10.09%

Saturday: 8.71%

Friday: 7.80%

Thursday: 7.13%

Wednesday: 6.88%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.58% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 7.58%

Saturday: 6.80%

Friday: 6.27%

Thursday: 5.69%

Wednesday: 5.58%

New Florida resident deaths (33,178 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 69 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,247. The total of non-resident deaths is 644.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 69

Sunday: 36

Saturday: 26

Friday: 159

Thursday: 107

New hospitalizations (84,707 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 63

Sunday: 83

Saturday: 155

Friday: 203

Thursday: 197

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 5,679,601 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,920,035 have received their full two-dose series, and 221,801 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,537,765 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Sunday: 75,318

Saturday: No report

Friday: 129,074

Thursday: 128,738

Wednesday: 141,232

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 120,893

Deaths: 1,602

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71,839

Deaths: 1,554

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,178

Deaths: 785

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,620

Deaths: 635

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,147

Deaths: 687

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,852

Deaths: 1,237

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,323

Deaths: 441

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,628

Deaths: 321

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,278

Deaths: 428

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,896

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.