Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,263 new cases, 48 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,263 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,275,365.

On Monday, over 39,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,275,365 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 3,263

Monday: 2,296

Sunday: 3,231

Saturday: 3,977

Friday: 4,165

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 78,746 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 6.51% were positive.

Monday: 6.51%

Sunday: 7.31%

Saturday: 7.33%

Friday: 6.21%

Thursday: 6.04%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.00% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 5.00%

Sunday: 5.01%

Saturday: 5.32%

Friday: 4.67%

Thursday: 4.70%

New Florida resident deaths (35,831 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 42 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,831. The total of non-resident deaths is 716.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 42

Monday: 58

Sunday: 31

Saturday: 65

Friday: 86

New hospitalizations (92,348 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 223

Monday: 39

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 175

Friday: 196

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,350,957 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,512,608 have received their full two-dose series, and 644,189 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,194,160 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 39,558

Monday: 45,583

Sunday: 62,146

Saturday: 54,499

Friday: 48,019

Thursday: 64,110

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 138,598

Deaths: 1,747

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,044

Deaths: 1,635

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,997

Deaths: 825

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,982

Deaths: 678

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,776

Deaths: 768

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,261

Deaths: 1,337

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,124

Deaths: 468

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,607

Deaths: 357

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,185

Deaths: 453

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,171

Deaths: 44

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.