Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,184 new cases, 51 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,184 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,278,549.
On Wednesday, over 46,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,278,549 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 3,184
- Tuesday: 3,263
- Monday: 2,296
- Sunday: 3,231
- Saturday: 3,977
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 84,373 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 5.73% were positive.
- Tuesday: 5.73%
- Monday: 6.51%
- Sunday: 7.31%
- Saturday: 7.33%
- Friday: 6.21%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.55% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 4.55%
- Monday: 5.00%
- Sunday: 5.01%
- Saturday: 5.32%
- Friday: 4.67%
New Florida resident deaths (35,882 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 51 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,882. The total of non-resident deaths is 716.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 51
- Tuesday: 42
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 31
- Saturday: 65
New hospitalizations (92,554 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 206
- Tuesday: 223
- Monday: 39
- Sunday: 63
- Saturday: 175
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,397,252 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,597,885 have received their full two-dose series, and 652,880 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,146,487 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 46,295
- Tuesday: 39,558
- Monday: 45,583
- Sunday: 62,146
- Saturday: 54,499
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 138,931
Deaths: 1,747
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 80,142
Deaths: 1,639
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,057
Deaths: 825
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,025
Deaths: 678
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,854
Deaths: 770
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 69,394
Deaths: 1,337
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,151
Deaths: 469
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,618
Deaths: 358
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,191
Deaths: 451
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,180
Deaths: 44
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.