Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,116 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,116 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (668,846 total):

Tuesday: 3,116

Monday: 1,736

Sunday: 2,423

Saturday: 3,190

Friday: 3,650

Thursday: 2,583

Percent positive:

The health department says it received 68,958 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of all the test results received, 5.59% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 5.59%

Sunday: 5.19%

Saturday: 5.56%

Friday: 5.80%

Thursday: 6.85%

Wednesday: 7.19%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.22% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 4.22%

Sunday: 3.91%

Saturday: 4.26%

Friday: 4.44%

Thursday: 5.53%

Wednesday: 5.54%

Florida Resident Fatalities (12,787 total):

The state reported 145 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 145

Monday: 34

Sunday: 8

Saturday: 98

Friday: 176

Thursday: 211

Hospitalizations (41,654 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 280

Monday: 77

Sunday: 82

Saturday: 194

Friday: 214

Thursday: 290

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,560

Deaths: 591

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,933

Deaths: 710

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,858

Deaths: 274

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,607

Deaths: 239

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,547

Deaths: 494

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,541

Deaths: 195

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,883

Deaths: 107

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,008

Deaths: 79

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,485

Deaths: 75

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,235

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST STORIES: