Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,116 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,116 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Here’s the latest data from the DOH:
New cases reported (668,846 total):
- Tuesday: 3,116
- Monday: 1,736
- Sunday: 2,423
- Saturday: 3,190
- Friday: 3,650
- Thursday: 2,583
Percent positive:
The health department says it received 68,958 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of all the test results received, 5.59% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 5.59%
- Sunday: 5.19%
- Saturday: 5.56%
- Friday: 5.80%
- Thursday: 6.85%
- Wednesday: 7.19%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.22% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 4.22%
- Sunday: 3.91%
- Saturday: 4.26%
- Friday: 4.44%
- Thursday: 5.53%
- Wednesday: 5.54%
Florida Resident Fatalities (12,787 total):
The state reported 145 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 145
- Monday: 34
- Sunday: 8
- Saturday: 98
- Friday: 176
- Thursday: 211
Hospitalizations (41,654 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 280
- Monday: 77
- Sunday: 82
- Saturday: 194
- Friday: 214
- Thursday: 290
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,560
Deaths: 591
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,933
Deaths: 710
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,858
Deaths: 274
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,607
Deaths: 239
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,547
Deaths: 494
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,541
Deaths: 195
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,883
Deaths: 107
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,008
Deaths: 79
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,485
Deaths: 75
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,235
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
