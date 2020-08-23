Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,974 new cases, 5.52% positivity rate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported another relatively low positivity rate for the second straight day Sunday after counting 2,974 new cases.

The state reported 51 virus fatalities on Sunday, according to the latest report from the state’s health department. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Saturday may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The state has logged a total of 600,571 infections, and 10,325 resident deaths since the pandemic began. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

Of the test results received Saturday, 8.61% were positive. The state counted 5,313 positive results and 56,373 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.52% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,568

Deaths: 520

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,288

Deaths: 599

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,061

Deaths: 248

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,961

Deaths: 180

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,196

Deaths: 404

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,708

Deaths: 157

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,424

Deaths: 69

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,729

Deaths: 53

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,964

Deaths: 46

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,052

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: