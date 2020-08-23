Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,974 new cases, 5.52% positivity rate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported another relatively low positivity rate for the second straight day Sunday after counting 2,974 new cases.
The state reported 51 virus fatalities on Sunday, according to the latest report from the state’s health department. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Saturday may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
The state has logged a total of 600,571 infections, and 10,325 resident deaths since the pandemic began. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.
Of the test results received Saturday, 8.61% were positive. The state counted 5,313 positive results and 56,373 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.52% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,568
Deaths: 520
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,288
Deaths: 599
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,061
Deaths: 248
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,961
Deaths: 180
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,196
Deaths: 404
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,708
Deaths: 157
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,424
Deaths: 69
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,729
Deaths: 53
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,964
Deaths: 46
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,052
Deaths: 8
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
