Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,893 new cases, 76 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,893 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,302,489.
On Wednesday, over 64,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,302,489 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 2,893
- Wednesday: 2,811
- Tuesday: 2,805
- Monday: 1,976
- Sunday: 2,482
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 88,567 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 5.28% were positive.
- Wednesday: 4.86%
- Tuesday: 5.28%
- Monday: 5.86%
- Sunday: 6.30%
- Saturday: 5.86%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 3.92% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 3.92%
- Tuesday: 4.16%
- Monday: 4.56%
- Sunday: 4.42%
- Saturday: 4.36%
New Florida resident deaths (36,347 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 76 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,347. The total of non-resident deaths is 729.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 76
- Wednesday: 44
- Tuesday: 94
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 19
New hospitalizations (93,815 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 217
- Wednesday: 210
- Tuesday: 240
- Monday: 38
- Sunday: 54
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,813,737 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,075,776 have received their full two-dose series, and 716,650 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,021,311 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 64,011
- Wednesday: 78,513
- Tuesday: 62,816
- Monday: 30,522
- Sunday: 39,765
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 141,086
Deaths: 1,793
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 80,834
Deaths: 1,654
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,365
Deaths: 837
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,470
Deaths: 683
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,329
Deaths: 778
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,229
Deaths: 1,355
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,358
Deaths: 476
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,705
Deaths: 362
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,271
Deaths: 456
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,227
Deaths: 45
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.