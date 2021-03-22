Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,862 new cases, 37 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,862 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,011,211.

New cases reported (2,011,211 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 2,862

Sunday: 3,987

Saturday: 5,105

Friday: 5,140

Thursday: 5,093

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 52,893 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 9.11% were positive.

Sunday: 9.11

Saturday: 8.33%

Friday: 7.08%

Thursday: 6.35%

Wednesday: 6.17%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.69% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 6.69%

Saturday: 6.23%

Friday: 5.39%

Thursday: 5.02%

Wednesday: 5.56%

New Florida resident deaths (32,779 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 37 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,779. The total of non-resident deaths is 627.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 37

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 62

Friday: 53

Thursday: 94

New hospitalizations (83,503 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 57

Sunday: 65

Saturday: 192

Friday: 192

Thursday: 211

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,955,264 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,578,959 have received their full two-dose series, and 161,308 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,214,997 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Sunday: 43,478

Saturday: 92,357

Friday: 109,396

Thursday: 139,495

Wednesday: 106,503

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 118,190

Deaths: 1,582

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,382

Deaths: 1,526

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,515

Deaths: 777

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,905

Deaths: 630

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,373

Deaths: 681

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,834

Deaths: 1,220

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,065

Deaths: 435

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,516

Deaths: 313

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,159

Deaths: 420

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,876

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.