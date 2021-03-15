Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,826 new cases, 93 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 2,826 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,979,634 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,979,634 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 2,826

Sunday: 3,699

Saturday: 5,244

Friday: 5,214

Thursday: 5,065

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 55,766 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 8.89% were positive.

Sunday: 8.89%

Saturday: 7.79%

Friday: 6.80%

Thursday: 6.34%

Wednesday: 6.51%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.13% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 6.13%

Saturday: 5.69%

Friday: 5.16%

Thursday: 4.88%

Wednesday: 5.00%

New Florida resident deaths (32,348 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 93 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,348. The total of non-resident deaths is 611.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 93

Sunday: 30

Saturday: 80

Friday: 105

Thursday: 92

New hospitalizations (82,307 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 51

Sunday: 54

Saturday: 196

Friday: 243

Thursday: 199

Wednesday: 233

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,252,250 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,370,198 have received their full two-dose series and 90,552 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 1,882,052 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Sunday: 48,064

Saturday: 63,038

Friday: 109,372

Thursday: 136,120

Wednesday: 110,786

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 115,912

Deaths: 1,555

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,192

Deaths: 1,510

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,025

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,267

Deaths: 629

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,778

Deaths: 671

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,991

Deaths: 1,194

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,857

Deaths: 430

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,440

Deaths: 311

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,017

Deaths: 417

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,857

Deaths: 34

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.