Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,826 new cases, 93 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 2,826 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,979,634 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,979,634 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 2,826
- Sunday: 3,699
- Saturday: 5,244
- Friday: 5,214
- Thursday: 5,065
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 55,766 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 8.89% were positive.
- Sunday: 8.89%
- Saturday: 7.79%
- Friday: 6.80%
- Thursday: 6.34%
- Wednesday: 6.51%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.13% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 6.13%
- Saturday: 5.69%
- Friday: 5.16%
- Thursday: 4.88%
- Wednesday: 5.00%
New Florida resident deaths (32,348 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 93 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,348. The total of non-resident deaths is 611.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 93
- Sunday: 30
- Saturday: 80
- Friday: 105
- Thursday: 92
New hospitalizations (82,307 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 51
- Sunday: 54
- Saturday: 196
- Friday: 243
- Thursday: 199
- Wednesday: 233
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 4,252,250 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,370,198 have received their full two-dose series and 90,552 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 1,882,052 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Sunday: 48,064
- Saturday: 63,038
- Friday: 109,372
- Thursday: 136,120
- Wednesday: 110,786
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 115,912
Deaths: 1,555
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 69,192
Deaths: 1,510
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,025
Deaths: 751
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,267
Deaths: 629
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,778
Deaths: 671
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,991
Deaths: 1,194
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,857
Deaths: 430
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,440
Deaths: 311
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,017
Deaths: 417
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,857
Deaths: 34
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.