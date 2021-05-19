Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,811 new cases, 44 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,811 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,299,596.

On Tuesday, over 78,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,299,596 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 2,811

Tuesday: 2,805

Monday: 1,976

Sunday: 2,482

Saturday: 3,319

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 81,689 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 5.28% were positive.

Tuesday: 5.28%

Monday: 5.86%

Sunday: 6.30%

Saturday: 5.86%

Friday: 5.82%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.16% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 4.16%

Monday: 4.56%

Sunday: 4.42%

Saturday: 4.36%

Friday: 4.41%

New Florida resident deaths (36,271 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 44 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,271. The total of non-resident deaths is 728.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 44

Tuesday: 94

Monday: 58

Sunday: 19

Saturday: 56

New hospitalizations (93,598 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 210

Tuesday: 240

Monday: 38

Sunday: 54

Saturday: 163

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,749,726 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,021,053 have received their full two-dose series, and 707,100 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,021,573 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 78,513

Tuesday: 62,816

Monday: 30,522

Sunday: 39,765

Saturday: 56,529

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 140,826

Deaths: 1,785

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,753

Deaths: 1,648

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,332

Deaths: 829

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,415

Deaths: 683

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,268

Deaths: 777

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,125

Deaths: 1,354

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,334

Deaths: 476

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,695

Deaths: 361

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,261

Deaths: 455

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,224

Deaths: 45

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.