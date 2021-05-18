Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,805 new cases, 94 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,805 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,296,785.
On Monday, over 62,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,296,785 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 2,805
- Monday: 1,976
- Sunday: 2,482
- Saturday: 3,319
- Friday: 3,590
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 73,032 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 5.86% were positive.
- Monday: 5.86%
- Sunday: 6.30%
- Saturday: 5.86%
- Friday: 5.82%
- Thursday: 5.24%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.56% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 4.56%
- Sunday: 4.42%
- Saturday: 4.36%
- Friday: 4.41%
- Thursday: 4.15%
New Florida resident deaths (36,227 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 94 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,227. The total of non-resident deaths is 727.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 94
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 19
- Saturday: 56
- Friday: 71
New hospitalizations (93,388 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 240
- Monday: 38
- Sunday: 54
- Saturday: 163
- Friday: 151
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,671,213 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,953,464 have received their full two-dose series, and 698,112 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,019,637 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Tuesday: 62,816
- Monday: 30,522
- Sunday: 39,765
- Saturday: 56,529
- Friday: 44,994
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 140,504
Deaths: 1,770
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 80,673
Deaths: 1,646
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,297
Deaths: 829
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,374
Deaths: 682
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,203
Deaths: 777
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,037
Deaths: 1,352
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,316
Deaths: 477
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,685
Deaths: 361
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,252
Deaths: 454
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,215
Deaths: 45
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.