Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,805 new cases, 94 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,805 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,296,785.

On Monday, over 62,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,296,785 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 2,805

Monday: 1,976

Sunday: 2,482

Saturday: 3,319

Friday: 3,590

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 73,032 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 5.86% were positive.

Monday: 5.86%

Sunday: 6.30%

Saturday: 5.86%

Friday: 5.82%

Thursday: 5.24%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.56% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 4.56%

Sunday: 4.42%

Saturday: 4.36%

Friday: 4.41%

Thursday: 4.15%

New Florida resident deaths (36,227 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 94 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,227. The total of non-resident deaths is 727.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 94

Monday: 58

Sunday: 19

Saturday: 56

Friday: 71

New hospitalizations (93,388 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 240

Monday: 38

Sunday: 54

Saturday: 163

Friday: 151

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,671,213 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,953,464 have received their full two-dose series, and 698,112 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,019,637 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 62,816

Monday: 30,522

Sunday: 39,765

Saturday: 56,529

Friday: 44,994

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 140,504

Deaths: 1,770

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,673

Deaths: 1,646

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,297

Deaths: 829

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,374

Deaths: 682

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,203

Deaths: 777

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,037

Deaths: 1,352

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,316

Deaths: 477

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,685

Deaths: 361

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,252

Deaths: 454

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,215

Deaths: 45

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.