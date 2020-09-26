Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,795 new cases, 107 deaths

TAMPA (AP) — Florida reported 107 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity.
The state also reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total since the pandemic began to just under 699,000. Overall, 14,190 people have died in Florida during the pandemic, including 168 non-residents.
There were 72,903 test results received Friday. The percent positive among those tests, which include people testing positive for the second time or more, was 5.47%. The percent positivity for those testing positive for the first time was 4.15%.
There were 2,109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, or 26 fewer than the day before.
Florida has had the third-most confirmed COVID-19 cases of any state, trailing only two larger states, California and Texas.
On Friday, DeSantis issued an order allowing restaurants throughout the state to immediately reopen at full capacity. The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or to operate at less than half-capacity unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons.
DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,506
Deaths: 625
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,845
Deaths: 742
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,393
Deaths: 291
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,065
Deaths: 254
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,647
Deaths: 526
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,101
Deaths: 208
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,107
Deaths: 119
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,127
Deaths: 82
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,722
Deaths: 100
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,331
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
