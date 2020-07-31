Florida coronavirus: State reports 257 new deaths, a single-day increase record for fourth day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 470,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and more than 6,800 people have died, according to the latest report from the health department’s website.

Data shows Florida reported an additional 9,007 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 470,386.

The state saw another record increase in deaths on Friday, making it the fourth day in a row Florida has reported a record single-day increase. The death toll rose by 257 to 6,843.

Data shows 26,533 Floridians have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic. That’s up 516 from Thursday morning.

Over the weekend, Florida surpassed New York to become the state with the second-highest caseload in the country. Earlier this month, the state saw a record number of new cases— 15,299 —in a single day.

The health department has received 3,633,393 test results from labs across the state, including from people who have been tested more than once. This includes people who tested positive and were tested again later to check if they were still infected. The state says 470,386 of tests were positive and 3,157,702 were negative.

Of the test results received Tuesday, 13.99% were positive. The state said there were 13,656 positive results and 83,988 negative test results. This includes people who tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.57% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 91,099 cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,597 have been hospitalized and 51 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,116

Deaths: 335

Hospitalizations: 1,265

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,356

Deaths: 432

Hospitalizations: 1,478

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,588

Deaths: 120

Hospitalizations: 344

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,517

Deaths: 182

Hospitalizations: 534

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,488

Deaths: 268

Hospitalizations: 1,113

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,299

Deaths: 96

Hospitalizations: 467

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,674

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 209

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,163

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 138

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,205

Deaths: 27

Hospitalizations: 110

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 833

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 72

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: