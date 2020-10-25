Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,385 new cases, 4.71% positivity rate

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,385 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 778,636.
The state recorded 12 new virus fatalities Sunday. The resident death toll stands at 16,429.
New cases reported:
- Sunday: 2,385
- Saturday: 4,471
- Friday: 3,689
- Thursday: 5,557
- Wednesday: 2,145
- Tuesday: 3,662
- Monday: 1,707
Percent positive:
The health department received 53,835 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 5.98% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 5.98%
- Friday: 4.65%
- Thursday: 4.78%
- Wednesday: 6.97%
- Tuesday: 8.03%
- Monday: 7.69%
- Sunday: 6.02%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.71% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 4.71%
- Friday: 3.68%
- Thursday: 4.00%
- Wednesday: 5.62%
- Tuesday: 6.74%
- Monday: 6.17%
- Sunday: 4.86%
Florida Resident Fatalities:
The state reported 12 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Sunday. The state now has a total of 16,429 coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 12
- Saturday: 77
- Friday: 73
- Thursday: 57
- Wednesday: 105
- Tuesday: 84
- Monday: 54
Hospitalizations (48,207 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 80
- Saturday: 174
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 137
- Wednesday: 276
- Tuesday: 227
- Monday: 72
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 46,528
Deaths: 759
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,799
Deaths: 816
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,245
Deaths: 330
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,788
Deaths: 327
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,459
Deaths: 236
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,375
Deaths: 615
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,570
Deaths: 165
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,515
Deaths: 110
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,131
Deaths: 130
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,569
Deaths: 16
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
