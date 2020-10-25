Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,385 new cases, 4.71% positivity rate

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,385 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 778,636.

The state recorded 12 new virus fatalities Sunday. The resident death toll stands at 16,429.

New cases reported:

Sunday: 2,385

Saturday: 4,471

Friday: 3,689

Thursday: 5,557

Wednesday: 2,145

Tuesday: 3,662

Monday: 1,707

Percent positive:

The health department received 53,835 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 5.98% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 5.98%

Friday: 4.65%

Thursday: 4.78%

Wednesday: 6.97%

Tuesday: 8.03%

Monday: 7.69%

Sunday: 6.02%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.71% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 4.71%

Friday: 3.68%

Thursday: 4.00%

Wednesday: 5.62%

Tuesday: 6.74%

Monday: 6.17%

Sunday: 4.86%

Florida Resident Fatalities:

The state reported 12 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Sunday. The state now has a total of 16,429 coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 12

Saturday: 77

Friday: 73

Thursday: 57

Wednesday: 105

Tuesday: 84

Monday: 54

Hospitalizations (48,207 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 80

Saturday: 174

Friday: 188

Thursday: 137

Wednesday: 276

Tuesday: 227

Monday: 72

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,528

Deaths: 759

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,799

Deaths: 816

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,245

Deaths: 330

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,788

Deaths: 327

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,459

Deaths: 236

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,375

Deaths: 615

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,570

Deaths: 165

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,515

Deaths: 110

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,131

Deaths: 130

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,569

Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

