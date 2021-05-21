Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,371 new cases, 94 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,371 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,302,489.

On Thursday, over 102,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,304,860 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 2,371

Thursday: 2,893

Wednesday: 2,811

Tuesday: 2,805

Monday: 1,976

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 61,461 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 5.51% were positive.

Thursday: 5.51%

Wednesday: 4.86%

Tuesday: 5.28%

Monday: 5.86%

Sunday: 6.30%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.55% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 4.55%

Wednesday: 3.92%

Tuesday: 4.16%

Monday: 4.56%

Sunday: 4.42%

New Florida resident deaths (36,441 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 94 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,441. The total of non-resident deaths is 731.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 94

Thursday: 76

Wednesday: 44

Tuesday: 94

Monday: 58

New hospitalizations (93,965 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 150

Thursday: 217

Wednesday: 210

Tuesday: 240

Monday: 38

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,916,161 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,146,690 have received their full two-dose series, and 727,512 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,041,959 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 102,424

Thursday: 64,011

Wednesday: 78,513

Tuesday: 62,816

Monday: 30,522

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 141,330

Deaths: 1,798

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,898

Deaths: 1,655

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,395

Deaths: 834

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,514

Deaths: 683

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,391

Deaths: 778

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,301

Deaths: 1,360

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,375

Deaths: 480

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,707

Deaths: 365

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,277

Deaths: 459

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,237

Deaths: 45

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.