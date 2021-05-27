Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,338 new cases, 86 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,338 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,318,480.

On Wednesday, over 45,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.

New cases reported (2,318,480 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 2,338

Wednesday: 2,327

Tuesday: 1,874

Monday: 1,606

Sunday: 2,069

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 86,962 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 4.06% were positive.

Wednesday: 4.06%

Tuesday: 4.54%

Monday: 4.84%

Sunday: 5.48%

Saturday: 5.37%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.20% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 3.20%

Tuesday: 3.54%

Monday: 3.75%

Sunday: 3.75%

Saturday: 3.91%

New Florida resident deaths (36,733 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 86 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,733. The total of non-resident deaths is 736.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 86

Wednesday: 66

Tuesday: 80

Monday: 27

Sunday: 11

New hospitalizations (94,767 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 217

Wednesday: 149

Tuesday: 225

Monday: 53

Sunday: 43

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 10,169,597 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,361,987 have received their full two-dose series, and 777,031 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,030,579 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 45,699

Wednesday: 48,587

Tuesday: 39,865

Monday: 29,459

Sunday: 42,204

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 142,487

Deaths: 1,823

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81,234

Deaths: 1,665

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,585

Deaths: 842

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,758

Deaths: 688

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,709

Deaths: 779

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,810

Deaths: 1,377

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,498

Deaths: 481

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,758

Deaths: 365

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,347

Deaths: 462

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,256

Deaths: 45

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.