Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,338 new cases, 41 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,338 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,320,818.

On Thursday, over 43,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.

New cases reported (2,320,818 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 2,338

Thursday: 2,338

Wednesday: 2,327

Tuesday: 1,874

Monday: 1,606

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 92,368 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 3.88% were positive.

Thursday: 3.88%

Wednesday: 4.06%

Tuesday: 4.54%

Monday: 4.84%

Sunday: 5.48%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.06% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 3.06%

Wednesday: 3.20%

Tuesday: 3.54%

Monday: 3.75%

Sunday: 3.75%

New Florida resident deaths (36,774 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 41 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,774. The total of non-resident deaths is 738.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 41

Thursday: 86

Wednesday: 66

Tuesday: 80

Monday: 27

New hospitalizations (94,930 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 163

Thursday: 217

Wednesday: 149

Tuesday: 225

Monday: 53

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 10,213,280 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,402,180 have received their full two-dose series, and 777,031 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,025,402 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 43,683

Thursday: 45,699

Wednesday: 48,587

Tuesday: 39,865

Monday: 29,459

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 142,735

Deaths: 1,824

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81,289

Deaths: 1,667

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,627

Deaths: 842

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,793

Deaths: 687

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,754

Deaths: 781

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,908

Deaths: 1,378

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,525

Deaths: 481

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,767

Deaths: 366

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,360

Deaths: 462

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,260

Deaths: 45

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.