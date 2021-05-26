Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,327 new cases, 66 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,327 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,316,142.
On Tuesday, over 48,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.
New cases reported (2,316,142 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 2,327
- Tuesday: 1,874
- Monday: 1,606
- Sunday: 2,069
- Saturday: 3,406
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 78,132 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 4.54% were positive.
- Tuesday: 4.54%
- Monday: 4.84%
- Sunday: 5.48%
- Saturday: 5.37%
- Friday: 4.69%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 3.54% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 3.54%
- Monday: 3.75%
- Sunday: 3.75%
- Saturday: 3.91%
- Friday: 3.55%
New Florida resident deaths (36,647 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 66 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,647. The total of non-resident deaths is 735.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 66
- Tuesday: 80
- Monday: 27
- Sunday: 11
- Saturday: 22
New hospitalizations (94,550 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 149
- Tuesday: 225
- Monday: 53
- Sunday: 43
- Saturday: 115
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 10,123,898 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,321,887 have received their full two-dose series, and 769,126 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,032,885 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 48,587
- Tuesday: 39,865
- Monday: 29,459
- Sunday: 42,204
- Saturday: 47,622
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 142,259
Deaths: 1,816
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 81,175
Deaths: 1,661
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,551
Deaths: 835
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,711
Deaths: 688
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,645
Deaths: 778
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,724
Deaths: 1,373
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,487
Deaths: 481
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,749
Deaths: 365
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,336
Deaths: 461
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,253
Deaths: 45
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.