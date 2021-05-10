Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,296 new cases, 58 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,296 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,272,102.

On Sunday, over 45,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,272,102 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 2,296

Sunday: 3,231

Saturday: 3,977

Friday: 4,165

Thursday: 4,504

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 55,154 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 7.31% were positive.

Sunday:

Saturday: 7.33%

Friday: 6.21%

Thursday: 6.04%

Wednesday: 6.38%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.01% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 5.01

Saturday: 5.32%

Friday: 4.67%

Thursday: 4.70%

Wednesday: 4.99%

New Florida resident deaths (35,783 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 58 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,783. The total of non-resident deaths is 715.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 58

Sunday: 31

Saturday: 65

Friday: 86

Thursday: 71

New hospitalizations (92,125 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 39

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 175

Friday: 196

Thursday: 227

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,311,399 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,452,914 have received their full two-dose series, and 635,141 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,223,344 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 45,583

Sunday: 62,146

Saturday: 54,499

Friday: 48,019

Thursday: 64,110

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 138,312

Deaths: 1,746

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,947

Deaths: 1,633

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,954

Deaths: 822

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,879

Deaths: 677

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,687

Deaths: 765

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,142

Deaths: 1,335

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,087

Deaths: 470

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,600

Deaths: 357

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,162

Deaths: 447

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,165

Deaths: 44

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.