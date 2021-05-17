Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,976 new cases, 58 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 1,976 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,293,980.
On Sunday, over 30,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,293,980 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 1,976
- Sunday: 2,482
- Saturday: 3,319
- Friday: 3,590
- Thursday: 4,064
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 53,329 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 6.30% were positive.
- Sunday: 6.30%
- Saturday: 5.86%
- Friday: 5.82%
- Thursday: 5.24%
- Wednesday: 5.56%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.42% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 4.42%
- Saturday: 4.36%
- Friday: 4.41%
- Thursday: 4.15%
- Wednesday: 4.41%
New Florida resident deaths (36,133 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 58 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,133. The total of non-resident deaths is 724.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 19
- Saturday: 56
- Friday: 71
- Thursday: 47
New hospitalizations (93,148 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 38
- Sunday: 54
- Saturday: 163
- Friday: 151
- Thursday: 188
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,608,397 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,906,123 have received their full two-dose series, and 690,099 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,012,175 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Monday: 30,522
- Sunday: 39,765
- Saturday: 56,529
- Friday: 44,994
- Thursday: 39,335
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 140,226
Deaths: 1,767
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 80,603
Deaths: 1,649
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,263
Deaths: 829
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,334
Deaths: 682
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,158
Deaths: 769
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 69,939
Deaths: 1,345
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,290
Deaths: 473
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,675
Deaths: 361
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,245
Deaths: 452
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,213
Deaths: 44
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.