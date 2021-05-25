Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,874 new cases, 80 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 1,874 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,313,815.
On Monday, over 39,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.
New cases reported (2,313,815 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 1,874
- Monday: 1,606
- Sunday: 2,069
- Saturday: 3,406
- Friday: 2,371
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 49,857 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 5.48% were positive.
- Sunday: 5.48%
- Saturday: 5.37%
- Friday: 4.69%
- Thursday: 5.51%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 3.75% on Sunday . Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 3.75%
- Saturday: 3.91%
- Friday: 3.55%
- Thursday: 4.55%
New Florida resident deaths (36,581 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 80 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,581. The total of non-resident deaths is 734.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 80
- Monday: 27
- Sunday: 11
- Saturday: 22
- Friday: 94
New hospitalizations (94,401 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 225
- Monday: 53
- Sunday: 43
- Saturday: 115
- Friday: 150
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 10,075,311 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,280,407 have received their full two-dose series, and 758,534 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,036,370 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Tuesday: 39,865
- Monday: 29,459
- Sunday: 42,204
- Saturday: 47,622
- Friday: 102,424
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 142,014
Deaths: 1,812
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 81,120
Deaths: 1,657
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,519
Deaths: 833
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,673
Deaths: 685
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,594
Deaths: 778
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,617
Deaths: 1,372
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,459
Deaths: 477
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,737
Deaths: 364
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,328
Deaths: 461
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,247
Deaths: 45
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.