Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,874 new cases, 80 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 1,874 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,313,815.

On Monday, over 39,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.

New cases reported (2,313,815 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 1,874

Monday: 1,606

Sunday: 2,069

Saturday: 3,406

Friday: 2,371

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 49,857 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 5.48% were positive.

Sunday: 5.48%

Saturday: 5.37%

Friday: 4.69%

Thursday: 5.51%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.75% on Sunday . Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 3.75%

Saturday: 3.91%

Friday: 3.55%

Thursday: 4.55%

New Florida resident deaths (36,581 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 80 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,581. The total of non-resident deaths is 734.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 80

Monday: 27

Sunday: 11

Saturday: 22

Friday: 94

New hospitalizations (94,401 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 225

Monday: 53

Sunday: 43

Saturday: 115

Friday: 150

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 10,075,311 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,280,407 have received their full two-dose series, and 758,534 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,036,370 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 39,865

Monday: 29,459

Sunday: 42,204

Saturday: 47,622

Friday: 102,424

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 142,014

Deaths: 1,812

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81,120

Deaths: 1,657

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,519

Deaths: 833

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,673

Deaths: 685

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,594

Deaths: 778

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,617

Deaths: 1,372

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,459

Deaths: 477

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,737

Deaths: 364

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,328

Deaths: 461

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,247

Deaths: 45

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.