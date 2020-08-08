Florida coronavirus: State reports 182 deaths, 521 new hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has surpassed 526,000 total coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the latest report from the health department.

The state reported an additional 8,502 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 526,577.

The state’s death toll rose by 182 to 8,109. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

There were also 521 new hospitalizations. Currently, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 6,910 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 30,251 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Of the test results received Friday, 13.13% were positive. The state counted 13,094 positive results and 86,631 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.91% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 100,500­ cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,812 have been hospitalized and 55 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,865

Deaths: 386

Hospitalizations: 1,369

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,541

Deaths: 481

Hospitalizations: 1,650

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,095

Deaths: 130

Hospitalizations: 364

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,124

Deaths: 189

Hospitalizations: 596

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,839

Deaths: 304

Hospitalizations: 1,364

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,893

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 534

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,929

Deaths: 43

Hospitalizations: 248

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,355

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 158

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,473

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 140

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 908

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 79

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: