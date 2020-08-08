Florida coronavirus: State reports 182 deaths, 521 new hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has surpassed 526,000 total coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the latest report from the health department.
The state reported an additional 8,502 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 526,577.
The state’s death toll rose by 182 to 8,109. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.
There were also 521 new hospitalizations. Currently, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 6,910 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 30,251 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Of the test results received Friday, 13.13% were positive. The state counted 13,094 positive results and 86,631 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 9.91% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 100,500 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,812 have been hospitalized and 55 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,865
Deaths: 386
Hospitalizations: 1,369
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,541
Deaths: 481
Hospitalizations: 1,650
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,095
Deaths: 130
Hospitalizations: 364
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,124
Deaths: 189
Hospitalizations: 596
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,839
Deaths: 304
Hospitalizations: 1,364
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,893
Deaths: 122
Hospitalizations: 534
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,929
Deaths: 43
Hospitalizations: 248
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,355
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 158
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,473
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 140
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 908
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 79
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- O’ahu beaches, parks to close again until Sept. 5
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus
- Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax
- Photo of ‘questionable plexiglass barrier’ at Univ. of Georgia raises COVID-19 safety concerns
- Stimulus check update: Why we’re no closer to a second $1,200 payment