Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,758 new cases following weekend spike

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 1,700 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.
The numbers released by state health officials Monday morning show a 1,758 case increase, bringing the total positive cases to 77,326. The death count increased by seven, bringing the death toll to 2,938.
Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 12 of the last 13 days. The health department reported the largest spike and first 2,000-plus case count Saturday when the state reported 2,581 cases.
As of Sunday, of everyone tested for COVID-19 in Florida, 5% of them have been positive for the virus.
The United States has eclipsed 2 million cases of the virus, with over 115,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen nearly 8 million cases, with over 400,000 deaths.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Monday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,764
Deaths: 99
Hospitalizations: 540
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,337
Deaths: 102
Hospitalizations: 468
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 757
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 172
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,411
Deaths: 115
Hospitalizations: 237
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 532
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 91
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,496
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 379
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 135
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 27
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 170
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 44
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 150
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 200
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
