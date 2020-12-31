Florida coronavirus: State reports 17,192 new cases, largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported 17,192 new cases on Thursday which is the largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases reported (1,323,315 total since start of pandemic):

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 166,439 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 13.27% were positive. Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 13.27%

Tuesday: 10.03%

Monday: 26.29%

Sunday: 13.86%

Saturday: 11.36%

Friday: 10.46%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.57% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 11.57%

Tuesday: 8.72%

Monday: 22.75%

Sunday: 11.89%

Saturday: 9.69%

Friday: 8.00%

New Florida resident fatalities (21,673 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 127 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,673. The state’s coronavirus dashboard lists an additional 317 non-resident deaths. The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 127

Wednesday: 137

Tuesday: 101

Monday: 96

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 140

New hospitalizations (62,868 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 360

Wednesday: 366

Tuesday: 479

Monday: 204

Sunday: 171

Saturday: 188

Friday: No Report

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 77,118

Deaths: 1,071 – *3 new deaths reported Thursday*

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,975

Deaths: 1,049 – *4 new deaths reported Thursday*

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,607

Deaths: 509 – *2 new deaths reported Thursday**

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,332

Deaths: 433 – *11 new deaths reported Thursday*

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,932

Deaths: 376 – *1 new death reported Thursday*

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,403

Deaths: 790 – *6 new deaths reported Thursday*

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,336

Deaths: 278- *3 new deaths reported Thursday*

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,975

Deaths: 204 – *2 new deaths reported Thursday*

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,663

Deaths: 266 –*5 new deaths reported Thursday*

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,110

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.