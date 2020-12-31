Florida coronavirus: State reports 17,192 new cases, largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported 17,192 new cases on Thursday which is the largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
New cases reported (1,323,315 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 17,192
- Wednesday, Dec.30: 13,871
- Tuesday, Dec.29: 12,075
- Monday. Dec.28: 8,198
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 7,391
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 17,042
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 166,439 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 13.27% were positive. Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Wednesday: 13.27%
- Tuesday: 10.03%
- Monday: 26.29%
- Sunday: 13.86%
- Saturday: 11.36%
- Friday: 10.46%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 11.57% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 11.57%
- Tuesday: 8.72%
- Monday: 22.75%
- Sunday: 11.89%
- Saturday: 9.69%
- Friday: 8.00%
New Florida resident fatalities (21,673 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 127 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,673. The state’s coronavirus dashboard lists an additional 317 non-resident deaths. The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 127
- Wednesday: 137
- Tuesday: 101
- Monday: 96
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 140
New hospitalizations (62,868 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 360
- Wednesday: 366
- Tuesday: 479
- Monday: 204
- Sunday: 171
- Saturday: 188
- Friday: No Report
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 77,118
Deaths: 1,071 – *3 new deaths reported Thursday*
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 44,975
Deaths: 1,049 – *4 new deaths reported Thursday*
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,607
Deaths: 509 – *2 new deaths reported Thursday**
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,332
Deaths: 433 – *11 new deaths reported Thursday*
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,932
Deaths: 376 – *1 new death reported Thursday*
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,403
Deaths: 790 – *6 new deaths reported Thursday*
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,336
Deaths: 278- *3 new deaths reported Thursday*
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,975
Deaths: 204 – *2 new deaths reported Thursday*
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,663
Deaths: 266 –*5 new deaths reported Thursday*
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,110
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
