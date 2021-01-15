Florida coronavirus: State reports 16,875 new cases, 427 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 16,875 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon which is the fifth-highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.
This is also the fourth consecutive day of over 400 hospitalizations. The last time the state saw over 400 hospitalizations a day over a four-day time period was from Aug.11 through Aug 15.
New cases reported (1,548,067 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 16,875
- Thursday: 13,720
- Wednesday: 13,990
- Tuesday: 14,896
- Monday: 11,576
- Sunday: 12,313
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 191,628 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 12.63% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Thursday: 12.63%
- Wednesday: 10.78%
- Tuesday: 12.46%
- Monday: 13.14%
- Sunday: 13.17%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.17% on Thursday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 10.17%
- Wednesday: 8.63%
- Tuesday: 10.17%
- Monday: 10.62%
- Sunday: 10.60%
New Florida resident fatalities (23,799 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 186 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,799. The total of non-resident deaths is 370.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 186
- Thursday: 217
- Wednesday: 169
- Tuesday: 156
- Monday: 159
New hospitalizations (67,463 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 427
- Thursday: 402
- Wednesday: 430
- Tuesday: 408
- Monday: 201
- Sunday: 194
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 90,966
Deaths: 1,173
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 53,445
Deaths: 1,169
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,393
Deaths: 557
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,743
Deaths: 454
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,344
Deaths: 448
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 44,755
Deaths: 884
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,791
Deaths: 311
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,795
Deaths: 227
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,803
Deaths: 308
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,371
Deaths: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.