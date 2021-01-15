Florida coronavirus: State reports 16,875 new cases, 427 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 16,875 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon which is the fifth-highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

This is also the fourth consecutive day of over 400 hospitalizations. The last time the state saw over 400 hospitalizations a day over a four-day time period was from Aug.11 through Aug 15.

New cases reported (1,548,067 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 16,875

Thursday: 13,720

Wednesday: 13,990

Tuesday: 14,896

Monday: 11,576

Sunday: 12,313

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 191,628 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 12.63% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 12.63%

Wednesday: 10.78%

Tuesday: 12.46%

Monday: 13.14%

Sunday: 13.17%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.17% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 10.17%

Wednesday: 8.63%

Tuesday: 10.17%

Monday: 10.62%

Sunday: 10.60%

New Florida resident fatalities (23,799 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 186 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,799. The total of non-resident deaths is 370.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 186

Thursday: 217

Wednesday: 169

Tuesday: 156

Monday: 159

New hospitalizations (67,463 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 427

Thursday: 402

Wednesday: 430

Tuesday: 408

Monday: 201

Sunday: 194

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 90,966

Deaths: 1,173

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,445

Deaths: 1,169

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,393

Deaths: 557

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,743

Deaths: 454

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,344

Deaths: 448

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,755

Deaths: 884

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,791

Deaths: 311

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,795

Deaths: 227

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,803

Deaths: 308

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,371

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.