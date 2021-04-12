Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,613 new cases, 35 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 1,613 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,125,846.

On Monday, over 77,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,125,846 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 1,613

Sunday: 5,520

Saturday: 6,906

Friday: 7,121

Thursday: 7,939

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 24,169 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 10.42% were positive.

Sunday: 10.42%

Saturday: 9.79%

Friday: 8.54%

Thursday: 7.86%

Wednesday: 8.21%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.00% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 8.00%

Saturday: 7.65%

Friday: 6.94%

Thursday: 6.51%

Wednesday: 6.73%

New Florida resident deaths (34,056 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported seven new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,056. The total of non-resident deaths is 664.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 35

Sunday: 7

Saturday: 46

Friday: 62

Thursday: 84

New hospitalizations (87,024 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 55

Sunday: 75

Saturday: 188

Friday: 207

Thursday: 207

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 7,291,420 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,974,549 have received their full two-dose series, and 473,416 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,843,455 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 77,627

Saturday: 109,909

Friday: 161,479

Thursday: 155,944

Wednesday: 156,354

Tuesday: 192,777

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 126,721

Deaths: 1,637

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 75,108

Deaths: 1,565

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,637

Deaths: 800

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,038

Deaths: 645

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,975

Deaths: 703

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,319

Deaths: 1,273

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,854

Deaths: 447

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,926

Deaths: 329

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,540

Deaths: 433

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,970

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.