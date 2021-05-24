Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,606 new cases, 27 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 1,606 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,311,941.
On Sunday, over 29,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.
New cases reported (2,311,941 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 1,606
- Sunday: 2,069
- Saturday: 3,406
- Friday: 2,371
- Thursday: 2,893
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 49,857 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 5.48% were positive.
- Sunday: 5.48%
- Saturday: 5.37%
- Friday: 4.69%
- Thursday: 5.51%
- Wednesday: 4.86%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 3.75% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 3.75%
- Saturday: 3.91%
- Friday: 3.55%
- Thursday: 4.55%
- Wednesday: 3.92%
New Florida resident deaths (36,501 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 27 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,501. The total of non-resident deaths is 734.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 27
- Sunday: 11
- Saturday: 22
- Friday: 94
- Thursday: 76
New hospitalizations (94,176 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 53
- Sunday: 43
- Saturday: 115
- Friday: 150
- Thursday: 217
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 10,035,446 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,246,122 have received their full two-dose series, and 749,722 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,039,602 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Monday: 29,459
- Sunday: 42,204
- Saturday: 47,622
- Friday: 102,424
- Thursday: 64,011
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 141,833
Deaths: 1,804
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 81,077
Deaths: 1,656
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,483
Deaths: 834
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,626
Deaths: 685
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,542
Deaths: 778
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,544
Deaths: 1,362
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,445
Deaths: 477
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,729
Deaths: 363
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,315
Deaths: 461
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,243
Deaths: 45
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.