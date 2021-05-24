Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,606 new cases, 27 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 1,606 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,311,941.

On Sunday, over 29,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.

New cases reported (2,311,941 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 1,606

Sunday: 2,069

Saturday: 3,406

Friday: 2,371

Thursday: 2,893

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 49,857 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 5.48% were positive.

Sunday: 5.48%

Saturday: 5.37%

Friday: 4.69%

Thursday: 5.51%

Wednesday: 4.86%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.75% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 3.75%

Saturday: 3.91%

Friday: 3.55%

Thursday: 4.55%

Wednesday: 3.92%

New Florida resident deaths (36,501 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 27 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,501. The total of non-resident deaths is 734.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 27

Sunday: 11

Saturday: 22

Friday: 94

Thursday: 76

New hospitalizations (94,176 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 53

Sunday: 43

Saturday: 115

Friday: 150

Thursday: 217

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 10,035,446 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,246,122 have received their full two-dose series, and 749,722 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,039,602 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 29,459

Sunday: 42,204

Saturday: 47,622

Friday: 102,424

Thursday: 64,011

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 141,833

Deaths: 1,804

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81,077

Deaths: 1,656

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,483

Deaths: 834

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,626

Deaths: 685

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,542

Deaths: 778

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,544

Deaths: 1,362

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,445

Deaths: 477

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,729

Deaths: 363

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,315

Deaths: 461

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,243

Deaths: 45

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.