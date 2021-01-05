Florida coronavirus: State reports 15,431 new cases, percent positivity rate at 12.74%

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 15,431 cases on Tuesday the second-highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
New cases reported (1,392,123 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 15,431
- Monday: 11,256
- Sunday: 10,603
- Saturday: 31,518
- Friday: No reports released
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 138,399 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 14.33% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Monday: 14.33%
- Sunday: 14.70%
- Saturday: 14.02%
- Friday: 11.97%
- Thursday: 12.95%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 12.74% on Monday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 12.74%
- Sunday: 12.52%
- Saturday: 12.43%
- Friday: 10.13%
- Thursday: 11.14%
- Wednesday: 11.57%
New Florida resident fatalities (22,188 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 98 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,188. The total of non-resident deaths is 327.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 98
- Monday: 103
- Sunday: 97
- Saturday: 217
- Friday: No reports released
New hospitalizations (63,882 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 377
- Monday: 173
- Sunday: 184
- Saturday: 280
- Friday: No reports released
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 81,105
Deaths: 1,093
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 47,739
Deaths: 1,086
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,787
Deaths: 514
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,338
Deaths: 437
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,258
Deaths: 393
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,739
Deaths: 809
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,822
Deaths: 285
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,179
Deaths: 208
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,022
Deaths: 275
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,176
Deaths: 21
