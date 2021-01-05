Florida coronavirus: State reports 15,431 new cases, percent positivity rate at 12.74%

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 15,431 cases on Tuesday the second-highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases reported (1,392,123 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 15,431

Monday: 11,256

Sunday: 10,603

Saturday: 31,518

Friday: No reports released

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 138,399 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 14.33% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 14.33%

Sunday: 14.70%

Saturday: 14.02%

Friday: 11.97%

Thursday: 12.95%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 12.74% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 12.74%

Sunday: 12.52%

Saturday: 12.43%

Friday: 10.13%

Thursday: 11.14%

Wednesday: 11.57%

New Florida resident fatalities (22,188 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 98 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,188. The total of non-resident deaths is 327.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 98

Monday: 103

Sunday: 97

Saturday: 217

Friday: No reports released

New hospitalizations (63,882 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 377

Monday: 173

Sunday: 184

Saturday: 280

Friday: No reports released

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 81,105

Deaths: 1,093

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 47,739

Deaths: 1,086

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,787

Deaths: 514

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,338

Deaths: 437

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,258

Deaths: 393

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,739

Deaths: 809

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,822

Deaths: 285

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,179

Deaths: 208

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,022

Deaths: 275

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,176

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

Do you have questions about the COVID vaccine?

8 On Your Side is working to get you answers. J.B. Biunno and Mahsa Saeidi will be live on WFLA Now at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday for a Live Q&A on Florida’s vaccine rollout.

Bring your questions to the WFLA Facebook page for the interactive discussion.