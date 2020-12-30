Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,871 new cases, 366 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 13,871 new cases on Wednesday as the state surpassed 1,300,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Latest date from daily state report

New cases reported (1,306,123 total since start of pandemic):

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 180,183 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 10.03% were positive. Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 10.03%

Monday: 26.29%

Sunday: 13.86%

Saturday: 11.36%

Friday: 10.46%

Thursday: 10.30

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.72% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 8.72%

Monday: 22.75%

Sunday: 11.89%

Saturday: 9.69%

Friday: 8.00%

New Florida resident fatalities (21,546 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 137 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,546. The state’s coronavirus dashboard lists an additional 311 non-resident deaths. The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 137

Tuesday: 101

Monday: 96

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 140

Friday: No Report

New hospitalizations (62,508 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 366

Tuesday: 479

Monday: 204

Sunday: 171

Saturday: 188

Friday: No Report

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 76,221

Deaths: 1,068 – *4 new deaths reported Wednesday*

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,243

Deaths: 1,045 – *5 new deaths reported Wednesday*

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,371

Deaths: 507 – *5 new deaths reported Wednesday*

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,980

Deaths: 422 – *7 new deaths reported Wednesday*

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,766

Deaths: 375 – *9 new deaths reported Wednesday*

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,766

Deaths: 784 – *4 new deaths reported Wednesday*

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,230

Deaths: 275

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,918

Deaths: 202 – *1 new death reported Wednesday*

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,567

Deaths: 261 – *1 new death reported Wednesday*

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,084

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.