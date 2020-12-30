Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,871 new cases, 366 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 13,871 new cases on Wednesday as the state surpassed 1,300,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Latest date from daily state report
New cases reported (1,306,123 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday, Dec.30: 13,871
- Tuesday, Dec.29: 12,075
- Monday. Dec.28: 8,198
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 7,391
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 17,042
- Friday, Dec. 25: No Report
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 180,183 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 10.03% were positive. Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 10.03%
- Monday: 26.29%
- Sunday: 13.86%
- Saturday: 11.36%
- Friday: 10.46%
- Thursday: 10.30
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.72% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 8.72%
- Monday: 22.75%
- Sunday: 11.89%
- Saturday: 9.69%
- Friday: 8.00%
New Florida resident fatalities (21,546 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 137 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,546. The state’s coronavirus dashboard lists an additional 311 non-resident deaths. The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 137
- Tuesday: 101
- Monday: 96
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: No Report
New hospitalizations (62,508 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 366
- Tuesday: 479
- Monday: 204
- Sunday: 171
- Saturday: 188
- Friday: No Report
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 76,221
Deaths: 1,068 – *4 new deaths reported Wednesday*
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 44,243
Deaths: 1,045 – *5 new deaths reported Wednesday*
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,371
Deaths: 507 – *5 new deaths reported Wednesday*
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,980
Deaths: 422 – *7 new deaths reported Wednesday*
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,766
Deaths: 375 – *9 new deaths reported Wednesday*
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,766
Deaths: 784 – *4 new deaths reported Wednesday*
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,230
Deaths: 275
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,918
Deaths: 202 – *1 new death reported Wednesday*
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,567
Deaths: 261 – *1 new death reported Wednesday*
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,084
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
