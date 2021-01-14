Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,720 new cases, 402 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 13,720 new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon.

New cases reported (1,531,192 total since start of pandemic):

  • Thursday: 13,720
  • Wednesday: 13,990
  • Tuesday: 14,896
  • Monday: 11,576
  • Sunday: 12,313

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 183,692 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 10.78% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Wednesday: 10.78%
  • Tuesday: 12.46%
  • Monday: 13.14%
  • Sunday: 13.17%
  • Saturday: 13.18%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.63% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 8.63%
  • Tuesday: 10.17%
  • Monday: 10.62%
  • Sunday: 10.60%
  • Saturday: 10.42%

New Florida resident fatalities (23,613 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 217 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,613. The total of non-resident deaths is 368.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 217
  • Wednesday: 169
  • Tuesday: 156
  • Monday: 159
  • Sunday: 108

New hospitalizations (67,036 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 402
  • Wednesday: 430
  • Tuesday: 408
  • Monday: 201
  • Sunday: 194
  • Saturday: 338

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 89,989
Deaths: 1,165

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,739
Deaths: 1,157

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,021
Deaths: 556

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,542
Deaths: 453

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,053
Deaths: 446

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,252
Deaths: 874

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,714
Deaths: 310

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,718
Deaths: 226

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,705
Deaths: 299

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,342
Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

