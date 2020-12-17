Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,148 new cases, 3rd-most coronavirus cases ever in single day

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 13,148 new cases on Thursday. The Florida Department of Health has only twice before reported single-day totals higher: the record 15,300 on July 12 and 13,965 on July 16.

New cases reported:

  • Thursday: 13,148
  • Wednesday: 11,561
  • Tuesday: 9,411
  • Monday: 8,452
  • Sunday: 8,958
  • Saturday: 10,577

Percent positive:

The health department received 169,326 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 10.50% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Wednesday: 10.50%
  • Tuesday: 11.31%
  • Monday: 11.96%
  • Sunday: 10.62%
  • Saturday: 10.37%
  • Friday: 9.93%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.84% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 8.84
  • Tuesday: 9.28%
  • Monday: 9.64%
  • Sunday: 8.34%
  • Saturday: 7.89%
  • Friday: 7.91%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,305 total

Florida reported 101 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 101
  • Wednesday: 122
  • Tuesday: 79
  • Monday: 137
  • Sunday: 81
  • Saturday: 71

Hospitalizations (59,291 since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 322
  • Wednesday: 357
  • Tuesday: 343
  • Monday: 142
  • Sunday: 141
  • Saturday: 258

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,801
Deaths: 1,015

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,337
Deaths: 990

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,389
Deaths: 454

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,612
Deaths: 400

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,733
Deaths: 334

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,432
Deaths: 739

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,267
Deaths: 250

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,470
Deaths: 186

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,774
Deaths: 223

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,941
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

