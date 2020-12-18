Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,000 new cases, 4th-most coronavirus cases ever in single day

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 13,000 new cases on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic this is the fourth highest single-day total reported by the Florida Department of Health and the second day in row over 13,000 cases.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 13,000
- Thursday: 13,148
- Wednesday: 11,561
- Tuesday: 9,411
- Monday: 8,452
- Sunday: 8,958
- Saturday: 10,577
Percent positive:
The health department received 169,137 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 10.62% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 10.62%
- Wednesday: 10.50%
- Tuesday: 11.31%
- Monday: 11.96%
- Sunday: 10.62%
- Saturday: 10.37%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.75% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 8.75%
- Wednesday: 8.84%
- Tuesday: 9.28%
- Monday: 9.64%
- Sunday: 8.34%
- Saturday: 7.89%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,401 total
Florida reported 96 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 96
- Thursday: 101
- Wednesday: 122
- Tuesday: 79
- Monday: 137
Hospitalizations (59,602 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 311
- Thursday: 322
- Wednesday: 357
- Tuesday: 343
- Monday: 142
- Sunday: 141
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,739
Deaths: 1,021
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,846
Deaths: 995
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,537
Deaths: 465
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,879
Deaths: 401
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,017
Deaths: 335
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,809
Deaths: 745
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,374
Deaths: 254
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,494
Deaths: 188
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,877
Deaths: 218
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,948
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
