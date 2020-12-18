Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,000 new cases, 4th-most coronavirus cases ever in single day

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 13,000 new cases on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic this is the fourth highest single-day total reported by the Florida Department of Health and the second day in row over 13,000 cases.

New cases reported:

Friday: 13,000

Thursday: 13,148

Wednesday: 11,561

Tuesday: 9,411

Monday: 8,452

Sunday: 8,958

Saturday: 10,577

Percent positive:

The health department received 169,137 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 10.62% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 10.62%

Wednesday: 10.50%

Tuesday: 11.31%

Monday: 11.96%

Sunday: 10.62%

Saturday: 10.37%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.75% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 8.75%

Wednesday: 8.84%

Tuesday: 9.28%

Monday: 9.64%

Sunday: 8.34%

Saturday: 7.89%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,401 total

Florida reported 96 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 96

Thursday: 101

Wednesday: 122

Tuesday: 79

Monday: 137

Hospitalizations (59,602 since pandemic began):

Friday: 311

Thursday: 322

Wednesday: 357

Tuesday: 343

Monday: 142

Sunday: 141

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,739

Deaths: 1,021

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,846

Deaths: 995

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,537

Deaths: 465

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,879

Deaths: 401

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,017

Deaths: 335

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,809

Deaths: 745

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,374

Deaths: 254

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,494

Deaths: 188

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,877

Deaths: 218

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,948

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.