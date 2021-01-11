Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,576 new cases, 159 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported over 11,500 new cases of coronavirus Monday afternoon.
New cases reported (1,488,586 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 11,576
- Sunday: 12,313
- Saturday: 15,445
- Friday: 19,530
- Thursday: 19,816
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 128,795 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 13.17% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Sunday: 13.17%
- Saturday: 13.18%
- Friday: 12.60%
- Thursday: 13.19%
- Wednesday: 13.15%
- Tuesday: 14.26%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.60% on Sunday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 10.60%
- Saturday: 10.42%
- Friday: 10.79%
- Thursday: 11.46%
- Wednesday: 11.60%
New Florida resident fatalities (23,071 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 159 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,071. The total of non-resident deaths is 353.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 159
- Sunday: 108
- Saturday: 138
- Friday: 185
- Thursday: 164
New hospitalizations (65,796 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 201
- Sunday: 194
- Saturday: 338
- Friday: 359
- Thursday: 383
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 87,511
Deaths: 1,142
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 51,384
Deaths: 1,129
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,328
Deaths: 541
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,871
Deaths: 445
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,224
Deaths: 410
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,880
Deaths: 835
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,443
Deaths: 290
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,557
Deaths: 220
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,506
Deaths: 297
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,277
Deaths: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
