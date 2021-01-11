Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,576 new cases, 159 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported over 11,500 new cases of coronavirus Monday afternoon.

New cases reported (1,488,586 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 11,576

Sunday: 12,313

Saturday: 15,445

Friday: 19,530

Thursday: 19,816

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 128,795 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 13.17% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 13.17%

Saturday: 13.18%

Friday: 12.60%

Thursday: 13.19%

Wednesday: 13.15%

Tuesday: 14.26%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.60% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 10.60%

Saturday: 10.42%

Friday: 10.79%

Thursday: 11.46%

Wednesday: 11.60%

New Florida resident fatalities (23,071 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 159 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,071. The total of non-resident deaths is 353.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 159

Sunday: 108

Saturday: 138

Friday: 185

Thursday: 164

New hospitalizations (65,796 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 201

Sunday: 194

Saturday: 338

Friday: 359

Thursday: 383

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 87,511

Deaths: 1,142

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 51,384

Deaths: 1,129

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,328

Deaths: 541

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,871

Deaths: 445

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,224

Deaths: 410

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,880

Deaths: 835

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,443

Deaths: 290

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,557

Deaths: 220

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,506

Deaths: 297

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,277

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.