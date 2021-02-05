Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,543 new cases, 210 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 11,543 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,763,873.

New cases reported (1,763,873 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 11,543

Thursday: 7,711

Wednesday: 6,979

Tuesday: 10,533

Monday: 5,730

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 223,816 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.07% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 7.07%

Wednesday: 11.32%

Tuesday: 10.07%

Monday: 10.77%

Sunday: 11.94%

Saturday: 7.60%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.80% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 5.80%

Wednesday: 8.76

Tuesday: 7.77%

Monday: 8.36%

Sunday: 8.39%

New Florida resident fatalities (27,457 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 210 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,247. The total of non-resident deaths is 456.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 210

Thursday: 228

Wednesday: 197

Tuesday: 137

Monday: 206

New hospitalizations (73,631 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 365

Wednesday: 408

Tuesday: 404

Monday: 160

Sunday: 159

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,894,209 total people vaccinated):

Friday: 51,479

Thursday: 54,404

Wednesday: 40,565

Tuesday: 40,069

Monday: 28,748

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 102,944

Deaths: 1,352

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,001

Deaths: 1,330

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,251

Deaths: 651

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,230

Deaths: 506

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,396

Deaths: 577

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,029

Deaths: 1,008

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,218

Deaths: 353

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,652

Deaths: 272

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,921

Deaths: 356

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,628

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.