Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,543 new cases, 210 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 11,543 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,763,873.

New cases reported (1,763,873 total since start of pandemic):

  • Friday: 11,543
  • Thursday: 7,711
  • Wednesday: 6,979
  • Tuesday: 10,533
  • Monday: 5,730

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 223,816 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.07% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Thursday: 7.07%
  • Wednesday: 11.32%
  • Tuesday: 10.07%
  • Monday: 10.77%
  • Sunday: 11.94%
  • Saturday: 7.60%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.80% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 5.80%
  • Wednesday: 8.76
  • Tuesday: 7.77%
  • Monday: 8.36%
  • Sunday: 8.39%

New Florida resident fatalities (27,457 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 210 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,247. The total of non-resident deaths is 456.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Friday: 210
  • Thursday: 228
  • Wednesday: 197
  • Tuesday: 137
  • Monday: 206

New hospitalizations (73,631 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 365
  • Wednesday: 408
  • Tuesday: 404
  • Monday: 160
  • Sunday: 159

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,894,209 total people vaccinated):

  • Friday: 51,479
  • Thursday: 54,404
  • Wednesday: 40,565
  • Tuesday: 40,069
  • Monday: 28,748

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 102,944
Deaths: 1,352

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,001
Deaths: 1,330

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,251
Deaths: 651

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,230
Deaths: 506

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,396
Deaths: 577

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,029
Deaths: 1,008

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,218
Deaths: 353

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,652
Deaths: 272

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,921
Deaths: 356

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,628
Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss