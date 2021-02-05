Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,543 new cases, 210 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 11,543 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,763,873.
New cases reported (1,763,873 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 11,543
- Thursday: 7,711
- Wednesday: 6,979
- Tuesday: 10,533
- Monday: 5,730
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 223,816 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.07% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Thursday: 7.07%
- Wednesday: 11.32%
- Tuesday: 10.07%
- Monday: 10.77%
- Sunday: 11.94%
- Saturday: 7.60%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.80% on Thursday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 5.80%
- Wednesday: 8.76
- Tuesday: 7.77%
- Monday: 8.36%
- Sunday: 8.39%
New Florida resident fatalities (27,457 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 210 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,247. The total of non-resident deaths is 456.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 210
- Thursday: 228
- Wednesday: 197
- Tuesday: 137
- Monday: 206
New hospitalizations (73,631 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 365
- Wednesday: 408
- Tuesday: 404
- Monday: 160
- Sunday: 159
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,894,209 total people vaccinated):
- Friday: 51,479
- Thursday: 54,404
- Wednesday: 40,565
- Tuesday: 40,069
- Monday: 28,748
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 102,944
Deaths: 1,352
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,001
Deaths: 1,330
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,251
Deaths: 651
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,230
Deaths: 506
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,396
Deaths: 577
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 52,029
Deaths: 1,008
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,218
Deaths: 353
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,652
Deaths: 272
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,921
Deaths: 356
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,628
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.