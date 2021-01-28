Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,423 new cases, 202 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 11,423 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,687,594.
New cases reported (1,687,594 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 11,423
- Wednesday: 8,408
- Tuesday: 9,594
- Monday: 8,720
- Sunday: 9,535
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 174,453 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 9.58% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Wednesday: 9.58%
- Tuesday: 12.79%
- Monday: 11.54%
- Sunday: 12.72%
- Saturday: 10.92%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.70% on Wednesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 7.70%
- Tuesday: 10.19%
- Monday: 9.19%
- Sunday: 9.56%
- Saturday: 8.25%
New Florida resident fatalities (26,035 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 202 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,035. The total of non-resident deaths is 421.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 202
- Wednesday: 160
- Tuesday: 227
- Monday: 153
- Sunday: 129
New hospitalizations (71,535 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 380
- Wednesday: 353
- Tuesday: 456
- Monday: 165
- Sunday: 179
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,567,152 total people vaccinated):
- Thursday: 73,149
- Wednesday: 47,423
- Tuesday: 39,169
- Monday: 27,909
- Sunday: 51,327
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 98,900
Deaths: 1,285
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,125
Deaths: 1,276
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,119
Deaths: 615
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,924
Deaths: 495
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,020
Deaths: 519
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 49,348
Deaths: 960
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,760
Deaths: 336
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,354
Deaths: 258
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,491
Deaths: 341
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,546
Deaths: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.