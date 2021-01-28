Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,423 new cases, 202 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 11,423 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,687,594.

New cases reported (1,687,594 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 11,423

Wednesday: 8,408

Tuesday: 9,594

Monday: 8,720

Sunday: 9,535

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 174,453 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 9.58% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 9.58%

Tuesday: 12.79%

Monday: 11.54%

Sunday: 12.72%

Saturday: 10.92%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.70% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 7.70%

Tuesday: 10.19%

Monday: 9.19%

Sunday: 9.56%

Saturday: 8.25%

New Florida resident fatalities (26,035 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 202 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,035. The total of non-resident deaths is 421.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 202

Wednesday: 160

Tuesday: 227

Monday: 153

Sunday: 129

New hospitalizations (71,535 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 380

Wednesday: 353

Tuesday: 456

Monday: 165

Sunday: 179

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,567,152 total people vaccinated):

Thursday: 73,149

Wednesday: 47,423

Tuesday: 39,169

Monday: 27,909

Sunday: 51,327

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 98,900

Deaths: 1,285

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,125

Deaths: 1,276

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,119

Deaths: 615

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,924

Deaths: 495

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,020

Deaths: 519

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 49,348

Deaths: 960

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,760

Deaths: 336

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,354

Deaths: 258

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,491

Deaths: 341

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,546

Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.