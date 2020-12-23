Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,384 new cases, 120 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported 11,384 new cases on Wednesday.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 11,384

Tuesday: 10,434

Monday: 11,015

Sunday: 8,401

Saturday: 11,682

Percent positive:

The health department received 147,060 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 10.73% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 10.73%

Monday: 10.82%

Sunday: 10.83%

Saturday: 10.06%

Friday: 10.27%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.62% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 8.62%

Monday: 8.78%

Sunday: 8.45%

Saturday: 7.91%

Friday: 8.35%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,874 total

Florida reported 120 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 120

Tuesday: 74

Monday: 112

Sunday: 95

Saturday: 72

Hospitalizations (60,800 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 329

Tuesday: 369

Monday: 107

Sunday: 144

Saturday: 249

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 71,957

Deaths: 1,046

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,654

Deaths: 1007

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,299

Deaths: 466

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,822

Deaths: 407

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,164

Deaths: 351

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,349

Deaths: 760

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,762

Deaths: 263

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,686

Deaths: 198

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,176

Deaths: 239

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,010

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.