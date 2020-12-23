Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,384 new cases, 120 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported 11,384 new cases on Wednesday.
New cases reported:
- Wednesday: 11,384
- Tuesday: 10,434
- Monday: 11,015
- Sunday: 8,401
- Saturday: 11,682
Percent positive:
The health department received 147,060 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 10.73% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 10.73%
- Monday: 10.82%
- Sunday: 10.83%
- Saturday: 10.06%
- Friday: 10.27%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.62% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 8.62%
- Monday: 8.78%
- Sunday: 8.45%
- Saturday: 7.91%
- Friday: 8.35%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,874 total
Florida reported 120 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 120
- Tuesday: 74
- Monday: 112
- Sunday: 95
- Saturday: 72
Hospitalizations (60,800 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 329
- Tuesday: 369
- Monday: 107
- Sunday: 144
- Saturday: 249
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 71,957
Deaths: 1,046
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,654
Deaths: 1007
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,299
Deaths: 466
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,822
Deaths: 407
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,164
Deaths: 351
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,349
Deaths: 760
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,762
Deaths: 263
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,686
Deaths: 198
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,176
Deaths: 239
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,010
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
