Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,384 new cases, 120 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported 11,384 new cases on Wednesday.

New cases reported:

  • Wednesday: 11,384
  • Tuesday: 10,434
  • Monday: 11,015
  • Sunday: 8,401
  • Saturday: 11,682

Percent positive:

The health department received 147,060 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 10.73% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 10.73%
  • Monday: 10.82%
  • Sunday: 10.83%
  • Saturday: 10.06%
  • Friday: 10.27%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.62% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 8.62%
  • Monday: 8.78%
  • Sunday: 8.45%
  • Saturday: 7.91%
  • Friday: 8.35%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,874 total

Florida reported 120 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 120
  • Tuesday: 74
  • Monday: 112
  • Sunday: 95
  • Saturday: 72

Hospitalizations (60,800 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 329
  • Tuesday: 369
  • Monday: 107
  • Sunday: 144
  • Saturday: 249

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 71,957
Deaths: 1,046

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,654
Deaths: 1007

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,299
Deaths: 466

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,822
Deaths: 407

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,164
Deaths: 351

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,349
Deaths: 760

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,762
Deaths: 263

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,686
Deaths: 198

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,176
Deaths: 239

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,010
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss