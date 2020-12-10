Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,335 new cases, 129 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,335 new cases on Thursday. The highest increase in a single day since July 25.

New cases reported:

Thursday: 11,335

Wednesday: 9,592

Tuesday: 7,985

Monday: 7,711

Sunday: 8,436

Percent positive:

The health department received 157,462 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 10.06% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 10.06%

Tuesday: 10.83%

Monday: 9.91%

Sunday: 9.87%

Saturday: 9.91%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.07% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 8.07%

Tuesday: 8.64%

Monday: 7.92%

Sunday: 7.64%

Saturday: 7.86%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,591 total

Florida reported 129 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 129

Wednesday: 84

Tuesday: 96

Monday: 105

Sunday: 93

Saturday: 90

Hospitalizations (57,468 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 258

Wednesday: 304

Tuesday: 299

Monday: 150

Sunday: 140

Saturday: 222

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,339

Deaths: 977

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,426

Deaths: 942

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,342

Deaths: 421

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,351

Deaths: 393

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,988

Deaths: 311

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,365

Deaths: 717

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,692

Deaths: 238

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,178

Deaths: 180

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,350

Deaths: 188

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,838

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.