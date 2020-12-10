Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,335 new cases, 129 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,335 new cases on Thursday. The highest increase in a single day since July 25.
New cases reported:
- Thursday: 11,335
- Wednesday: 9,592
- Tuesday: 7,985
- Monday: 7,711
- Sunday: 8,436
Percent positive:
The health department received 157,462 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 10.06% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 10.06%
- Tuesday: 10.83%
- Monday: 9.91%
- Sunday: 9.87%
- Saturday: 9.91%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.07% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 8.07%
- Tuesday: 8.64%
- Monday: 7.92%
- Sunday: 7.64%
- Saturday: 7.86%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,591 total
Florida reported 129 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 129
- Wednesday: 84
- Tuesday: 96
- Monday: 105
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 90
Hospitalizations (57,468 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 258
- Wednesday: 304
- Tuesday: 299
- Monday: 150
- Sunday: 140
- Saturday: 222
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 63,339
Deaths: 977
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,426
Deaths: 942
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,342
Deaths: 421
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,351
Deaths: 393
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,988
Deaths: 311
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,365
Deaths: 717
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,692
Deaths: 238
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,178
Deaths: 180
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,350
Deaths: 188
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,838
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
