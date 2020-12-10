LIVE NOW /
Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,335 new cases, 129 new deaths

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,335 new cases on Thursday. The highest increase in a single day since July 25.

New cases reported:

  • Thursday: 11,335
  • Wednesday: 9,592
  • Tuesday: 7,985
  • Monday: 7,711
  • Sunday: 8,436

Percent positive:

The health department received 157,462 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 10.06% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Wednesday: 10.06%
  • Tuesday: 10.83%
  • Monday: 9.91%
  • Sunday: 9.87%
  • Saturday: 9.91%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.07% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 8.07%
  • Tuesday: 8.64%
  • Monday: 7.92%
  • Sunday: 7.64%
  • Saturday: 7.86%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,591 total

Florida reported 129 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 129
  • Wednesday: 84
  • Tuesday: 96
  • Monday: 105
  • Sunday: 93
  • Saturday: 90

Hospitalizations (57,468 since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 258
  • Wednesday: 304
  • Tuesday: 299
  • Monday: 150
  • Sunday: 140
  • Saturday: 222

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,339
Deaths: 977

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,426
Deaths: 942

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,342
Deaths: 421

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,351
Deaths: 393

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,988
Deaths: 311

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,365
Deaths: 717

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,692
Deaths: 238

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,178
Deaths: 180

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,350
Deaths: 188

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,838
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

