Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,256 new cases, percent positivity rate at 12.52%

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 11,256 new cases on Monday.
New cases reported (1,376,692 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 11,256
- Sunday: 10,603
- Saturday: 31,518
- Friday: No reports released
- Thursday: 17,192
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 104,014 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 14.70% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Sunday: 14.70%
- Saturday: 14.02%
- Friday: 11.97%
- Thursday: 12.95%
- Wednesday: 13.27%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 12.52% on Sunday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 12.52%
- Saturday: 12.43%
- Friday: 10.13%
- Thursday: 11.14%
- Wednesday: 11.57%
New Florida resident fatalities (22,090 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 103 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,090. The total of non-resident deaths is 325.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 103
- Sunday: 97
- Saturday: 217
- Friday: No reports released
- Thursday: 127
New hospitalizations (63,505 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 173
- Sunday: 184
- Saturday: 280
- Friday: No reports released
- Thursday: 360
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 80,586
Deaths: 1,092
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 47,207
Deaths: 1,079
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,409
Deaths: 512
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,044
Deaths: 436
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 23.082
Deaths: 394
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,268
Deaths: 791
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,745
Deaths: 281
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,154
Deaths: 206
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,955
Deaths: 283
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,155
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
