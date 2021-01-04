Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,256 new cases, percent positivity rate at 12.52%

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 11,256 new cases on Monday.

New cases reported (1,376,692 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 11,256

Sunday: 10,603

Saturday: 31,518

Friday: No reports released

Thursday: 17,192

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 104,014 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 14.70% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 14.70%

Saturday: 14.02%

Friday: 11.97%

Thursday: 12.95%

Wednesday: 13.27%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 12.52% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 12.52%

Saturday: 12.43%

Friday: 10.13%

Thursday: 11.14%

Wednesday: 11.57%

New Florida resident fatalities (22,090 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 103 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,090. The total of non-resident deaths is 325.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 103

Sunday: 97

Saturday: 217

Friday: No reports released

Thursday: 127

New hospitalizations (63,505 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 173

Sunday: 184

Saturday: 280

Friday: No reports released

Thursday: 360

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,586

Deaths: 1,092

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 47,207

Deaths: 1,079

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,409

Deaths: 512

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,044

Deaths: 436

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 23.082

Deaths: 394

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,268

Deaths: 791

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,745

Deaths: 281

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,154

Deaths: 206

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,955

Deaths: 283

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,155

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.