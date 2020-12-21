LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,015 new cases, 107 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,000 new cases on Monday.

New cases reported:

  • Monday: 11,015
  • Sunday: 8,401
  • Saturday: 11,682
  • Friday: 13,000
  • Thursday: 13,148

Percent positive:

The health department received 145,728 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 10.83% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Sunday: 10.83%
  • Saturday: 10.06%
  • Friday: 10.27%
  • Thursday: 10.62%
  • Wednesday: 10.50%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.45% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Sunday: 8.45%
  • Saturday: 7.91%
  • Friday: 8.35%
  • Thursday: 8.75%
  • Wednesday: 8.84%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,680 total

Florida reported 112 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Monday: 112
  • Sunday: 95
  • Saturday: 72
  • Friday: 96
  • Thursday: 101

Hospitalizations (60,102 since pandemic began):

  • Monday: 107
  • Sunday: 144
  • Saturday: 249
  • Friday: 311
  • Thursday: 322

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,849
Deaths: 1,034

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,987
Deaths: 999

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,975
Deaths: 468

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,355
Deaths: 405

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,787
Deaths: 344

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,741
Deaths: 751

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,615
Deaths: 254

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,592
Deaths: 193

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,050
Deaths: 224

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,974
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss