Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,015 new cases, 107 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,000 new cases on Monday.

New cases reported:

Monday: 11,015

Sunday: 8,401

Saturday: 11,682

Friday: 13,000

Thursday: 13,148

Percent positive:

The health department received 145,728 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 10.83% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 10.83%

Saturday: 10.06%

Friday: 10.27%

Thursday: 10.62%

Wednesday: 10.50%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.45% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 8.45%

Saturday: 7.91%

Friday: 8.35%

Thursday: 8.75%

Wednesday: 8.84%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,680 total

Florida reported 112 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 112

Sunday: 95

Saturday: 72

Friday: 96

Thursday: 101

Hospitalizations (60,102 since pandemic began):

Monday: 107

Sunday: 144

Saturday: 249

Friday: 311

Thursday: 322

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,849

Deaths: 1,034

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,987

Deaths: 999

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,975

Deaths: 468

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,355

Deaths: 405

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,787

Deaths: 344

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,741

Deaths: 751

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,615

Deaths: 254

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,592

Deaths: 193

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,050

Deaths: 224

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,974

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.