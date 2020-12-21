Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,015 new cases, 107 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,000 new cases on Monday.
New cases reported:
- Monday: 11,015
- Sunday: 8,401
- Saturday: 11,682
- Friday: 13,000
- Thursday: 13,148
Percent positive:
The health department received 145,728 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 10.83% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 10.83%
- Saturday: 10.06%
- Friday: 10.27%
- Thursday: 10.62%
- Wednesday: 10.50%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.45% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 8.45%
- Saturday: 7.91%
- Friday: 8.35%
- Thursday: 8.75%
- Wednesday: 8.84%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,680 total
Florida reported 112 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 112
- Sunday: 95
- Saturday: 72
- Friday: 96
- Thursday: 101
Hospitalizations (60,102 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 107
- Sunday: 144
- Saturday: 249
- Friday: 311
- Thursday: 322
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,849
Deaths: 1,034
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,987
Deaths: 999
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,975
Deaths: 468
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,355
Deaths: 405
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,787
Deaths: 344
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,741
Deaths: 751
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,615
Deaths: 254
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,592
Deaths: 193
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,050
Deaths: 224
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,974
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
