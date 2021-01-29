Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,976 new cases, percent positive surpasses 18%

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 10,976 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,698,570

New cases reported (1,698,570 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 10,976

Thursday: 11,423

Wednesday: 8,408

Tuesday: 9,594

Monday: 8,720

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 91,539 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 18.24% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 18.24%

Wednesday: 9.58%

Tuesday: 12.79%

Monday: 11.54%

Sunday: 12.72%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 14.46% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 14.46%

Wednesday: 7.70%

Tuesday: 10.19%

Monday: 9.19%

Sunday: 9.56%

New Florida resident fatalities (26,254 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 219 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,035. The total of non-resident deaths is 431.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 219

Thursday: 202

Wednesday: 160

Tuesday: 227

Monday: 153

New hospitalizations (71,864 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 329

Thursday: 380

Wednesday: 353

Tuesday: 456

Monday: 165

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,605,995 total people vaccinated):

Friday: 38,843

Thursday: 73,149

Wednesday: 47,423

Tuesday: 39,169

Monday: 27,909

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 99,421

Deaths: 1,293

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,591

Deaths: 1,290

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,353

Deaths: 628

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,160

Deaths: 495

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,171

Deaths: 540

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 49,692

Deaths: 964

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,820

Deaths: 338

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,398

Deaths: 259

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,550

Deaths: 345

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,555

Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.