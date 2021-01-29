Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,976 new cases, percent positive surpasses 18%

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 10,976 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,698,570
New cases reported (1,698,570 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 10,976
- Thursday: 11,423
- Wednesday: 8,408
- Tuesday: 9,594
- Monday: 8,720
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 91,539 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 18.24% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Thursday: 18.24%
- Wednesday: 9.58%
- Tuesday: 12.79%
- Monday: 11.54%
- Sunday: 12.72%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 14.46% on Thursday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 14.46%
- Wednesday: 7.70%
- Tuesday: 10.19%
- Monday: 9.19%
- Sunday: 9.56%
New Florida resident fatalities (26,254 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 219 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,035. The total of non-resident deaths is 431.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 219
- Thursday: 202
- Wednesday: 160
- Tuesday: 227
- Monday: 153
New hospitalizations (71,864 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 329
- Thursday: 380
- Wednesday: 353
- Tuesday: 456
- Monday: 165
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,605,995 total people vaccinated):
- Friday: 38,843
- Thursday: 73,149
- Wednesday: 47,423
- Tuesday: 39,169
- Monday: 27,909
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 99,421
Deaths: 1,293
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,591
Deaths: 1,290
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,353
Deaths: 628
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,160
Deaths: 495
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,171
Deaths: 540
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 49,692
Deaths: 964
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,820
Deaths: 338
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,398
Deaths: 259
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,550
Deaths: 345
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,555
Deaths: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.