LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,976 new cases, percent positive surpasses 18%

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 10,976 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,698,570

New cases reported (1,698,570 total since start of pandemic):

  • Friday: 10,976
  • Thursday: 11,423
  • Wednesday: 8,408
  • Tuesday: 9,594
  • Monday: 8,720

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 91,539 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 18.24% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Thursday: 18.24%
  • Wednesday: 9.58%
  • Tuesday: 12.79%
  • Monday: 11.54%
  • Sunday: 12.72%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 14.46% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 14.46%
  • Wednesday: 7.70%
  • Tuesday: 10.19%
  • Monday: 9.19%
  • Sunday: 9.56%

New Florida resident fatalities (26,254 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 219 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,035. The total of non-resident deaths is 431.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Friday: 219
  • Thursday: 202
  • Wednesday: 160
  • Tuesday: 227
  • Monday: 153

New hospitalizations (71,864 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Friday: 329
  • Thursday: 380
  • Wednesday: 353
  • Tuesday: 456
  • Monday: 165

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,605,995 total people vaccinated):

  • Friday: 38,843
  • Thursday: 73,149
  • Wednesday: 47,423
  • Tuesday: 39,169
  • Monday: 27,909

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 99,421
Deaths: 1,293

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,591
Deaths: 1,290

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,353
Deaths: 628

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,160
Deaths: 495

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,171
Deaths: 540

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 49,692
Deaths: 964

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,820
Deaths: 338

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,398
Deaths: 259

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,550
Deaths: 345

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,555
Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss