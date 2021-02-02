Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,533 new cases, 404 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 10,533 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,737,640.

New cases reported (1,737,640 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 10,533

Monday: 5,730

Sunday: 7,788

Saturday: 15,019

Friday: 10,976

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 148,722 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 10.77% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 10.77%

Sunday: 11.94%

Saturday: 7.60%

Friday: 8.71%

Thursday: 18.24%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.36% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 8.36%

Sunday: 8.39%

Saturday: 5.54%

Friday: 6.62%

Thursday: 14.46%

New Florida resident fatalities (26,822 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 137 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,685. The total of non-resident deaths is 447.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 137

Monday: 206

Sunday: 119

Saturday: 106

Friday: 219

New hospitalizations (72,858 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 404

Monday: 160

Sunday: 159

Saturday: 271

Friday: 329

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,747,761 total people vaccinated):

Tuesday: 40,069

Monday: 28,748

Sunday: 27,578

Saturday: 45,371

Friday: 38,843

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 101,551

Deaths: 1,317

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,130

Deaths: 1,305

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,015

Deaths: 625

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,914

Deaths: 503

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,917

Deaths: 561

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 51,050

Deaths: 977

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,028

Deaths: 347

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,541

Deaths: 263

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,743

Deaths: 353

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,596

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.