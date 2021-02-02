Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,533 new cases, 404 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 10,533 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,737,640.
New cases reported (1,737,640 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 10,533
- Monday: 5,730
- Sunday: 7,788
- Saturday: 15,019
- Friday: 10,976
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 148,722 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 10.77% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Monday: 10.77%
- Sunday: 11.94%
- Saturday: 7.60%
- Friday: 8.71%
- Thursday: 18.24%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.36% on Monday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 8.36%
- Sunday: 8.39%
- Saturday: 5.54%
- Friday: 6.62%
- Thursday: 14.46%
New Florida resident fatalities (26,822 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 137 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,685. The total of non-resident deaths is 447.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 137
- Monday: 206
- Sunday: 119
- Saturday: 106
- Friday: 219
New hospitalizations (72,858 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 404
- Monday: 160
- Sunday: 159
- Saturday: 271
- Friday: 329
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,747,761 total people vaccinated):
- Tuesday: 40,069
- Monday: 28,748
- Sunday: 27,578
- Saturday: 45,371
- Friday: 38,843
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 101,551
Deaths: 1,317
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,130
Deaths: 1,305
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,015
Deaths: 625
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,914
Deaths: 503
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,917
Deaths: 561
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 51,050
Deaths: 977
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,028
Deaths: 347
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,541
Deaths: 263
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,743
Deaths: 353
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,596
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.