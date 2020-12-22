Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,434 new cases, 369 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported 10,434 new cases on Tuesday.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 10,434
- Monday: 11,015
- Sunday: 8,401
- Saturday: 11,682
- Friday: 13,000
Percent positive:
The health department received 133,229 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 10.82% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 10.82%
- Sunday: 10.83%
- Saturday: 10.06%
- Friday: 10.27%
- Thursday: 10.62%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.78% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 8.78%
- Sunday: 8.45%
- Saturday: 7.91%
- Friday: 8.35%
- Thursday: 8.75%
- Wednesday: 8.84%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,754 total
Florida reported 74 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 74
- Monday: 112
- Sunday: 95
- Saturday: 72
- Friday: 96
Hospitalizations (60,471 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 369
- Monday: 107
- Sunday: 144
- Saturday: 249
- Friday: 311
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 71,388
Deaths: 1,038
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,280
Deaths: 1000
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,110
Deaths: 468
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,623
Deaths: 405
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,969
Deaths: 345
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,032
Deaths: 759
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,693
Deaths: 259
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,643
Deaths: 197
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,111
Deaths: 226
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,981
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
