Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,434 new cases, 369 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Department of Health reported 10,434 new cases on Tuesday.

New cases reported:

Tuesday: 10,434

Monday: 11,015

Sunday: 8,401

Saturday: 11,682

Friday: 13,000

Percent positive:

The health department received 133,229 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 10.82% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 10.82%

Sunday: 10.83%

Saturday: 10.06%

Friday: 10.27%

Thursday: 10.62%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.78% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 8.78%

Sunday: 8.45%

Saturday: 7.91%

Friday: 8.35%

Thursday: 8.75%

Wednesday: 8.84%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,754 total

Florida reported 74 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 74

Monday: 112

Sunday: 95

Saturday: 72

Friday: 96

Hospitalizations (60,471 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 369

Monday: 107

Sunday: 144

Saturday: 249

Friday: 311

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 71,388

Deaths: 1,038

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,280

Deaths: 1000

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,110

Deaths: 468

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,623

Deaths: 405

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,969

Deaths: 345

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,032

Deaths: 759

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,693

Deaths: 259

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,643

Deaths: 197

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,111

Deaths: 226

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,981

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.