Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Florida coronavirus: State records over 500 new cases, 44 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded more than 500 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 47,471. More than 8,600 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,096 — up 44 from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the world has seen over 4.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 324,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.5 million cases and over 92,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,703
Deaths: 64
Hospitalizations: 348

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,075
Deaths: 72
Hospitalizations: 306

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 538
Deaths: 65
Hospitalizations: 148

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 893
Deaths: 84
Hospitalizations: 199

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 328
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 68

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 786
Deaths: 45
Hospitalizations: 240

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 107
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 107
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 115
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 31

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 45
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss