Florida coronavirus: State records over 500 new cases, 44 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded more than 500 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 47,471. More than 8,600 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,096 — up 44 from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the world has seen over 4.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 324,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.5 million cases and over 92,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,703

Deaths: 64

Hospitalizations: 348

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,075

Deaths: 72

Hospitalizations: 306

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 538

Deaths: 65

Hospitalizations: 148

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 893

Deaths: 84

Hospitalizations: 199

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 328

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 68

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 786

Deaths: 45

Hospitalizations: 240

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 107

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 107

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 115

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 31

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 45

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

