Florida coronavirus: State records over 500 new cases, 44 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded more than 500 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 47,471. More than 8,600 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,096 — up 44 from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the world has seen over 4.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 324,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.5 million cases and over 92,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,703
Deaths: 64
Hospitalizations: 348
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,075
Deaths: 72
Hospitalizations: 306
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 538
Deaths: 65
Hospitalizations: 148
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 893
Deaths: 84
Hospitalizations: 199
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 328
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 68
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 786
Deaths: 45
Hospitalizations: 240
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 107
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 107
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 115
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 31
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 45
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
